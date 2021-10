Josh Cavallo: Meet Professional footballer wey say im be gay

11 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Josh Cavallo wey be Adelaide United Player don comot as gay man.

Dis go make am di only current ogbonge male professional footballer wey go publicly declare.

Di 21 year old bin write for social media say e dey "ready to tok about sometin personal wey I dey finally comfortable to tok about for my life".

For video, im hala say "I be footballer and I be gay".

As to why e take im time to come out as gay, im say e bin tink say, "pipo go tink differently of me wen dem find out. Dem go start dey tok bad tins about me but no be wetin happun".

Even im team Adelaide United follow post im tori for dia social media page.

Cavallo say e don dey fight with im sexuality for di past six years and e bad sotay e bin affect im mental health.

E tok about di journey as im say: "E go just slowly dey chop your inside and no be sometin wey I don wish on anyone."

BBC Sport tori pesin, Jack Murley tok say, dis move dey significant as Cavallo take comot from closet while im still dey play.

E tok say di way wey social media bin accept am as e comot show say times don change, as men for football dey fear say to be successful for football, you must to hide your sexuality.

Cavallo tori dey very rare for football world as few elite male football players don come out as gay during dia careers.

Andy Brennan become di first former Australian League player to come out for 2019 wen di former Newcastle Jet player bin dey play for lower leagues.