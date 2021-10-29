Tottenham vs Man United: See Prediction, kick off time, and how to watch

Tottenham and Manchester United go face each oda dis weekend, for Premier League for game wey dey key for di managers, especially Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Di Manchester United manager dey unda serious pressure afta im team lose 5-0 to Liverpool for Old Trafford on Sunday.

United bad run of result don see dem collect just one point from four Premier League matches.

For Spurs dem reach di quarter-finals of di Carabao Cup on Wednesday afta dem beat Burnley 1-0.

So wetin go happun for dis match?

"All eyes go dey on United afta dat 5-0 defeat and di question wey go dey pipo ask na if dem go change di way dem dey play?," na wetin BBC football expert Mark Lawrenson tok.

"Di balance of dia team dey wrong at di moment, dat na di first thing. Di second one be say dem dey concede too many goals, so di koko against Spurs na to stop to do dat."

Tottenham vs Man Utd Lawro Prediction

Solskjaer gatz make United difficult to beat. Forget any flashy football for now, dem just need to start to dey more solid.

Wit di players United get, dem be counter-attacking team. Dem need to start to dey play like one, and soak up di pressure and play on di break.

Dis na tricky game to approach if you be manager wey dey under pressure like Solskjaer, but Tottenham still neva really settle like a proper too so I no go surprise me if United go dia and win.

Lawro prediction: 1-2

Tottenham vs Manchester United dey scheduled to kick off at 5:30pm West African time on Saturday,30 October, 2021.

And na for Tottenham Hotspur Stadium dem go play di match.

Wia to watch Tottenham vs Man United

Saturday match go dey live for Supersports on DSTV if you dey reason to watch am for Nigeria and Ghana and di coverage go start at 5pm West African time.

Head to head record

United and Tottenham don play 195 competitive matches, di Reds don win 92, draw 50 and lose 53.