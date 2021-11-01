Nuno Espirito Santo: Tottenham don sack manager afta four months

Tottenham don sack dia manager Nuno Espirito Santo afta only four months and Saturday 3-0 home defeat by Manchester United.

Spurs don lose five of dia past seven Premier League matches.

Dem dey eighth for di table and 10 points behind leaders Chelsea.

"I know how much Nuno and im coaching staff bin want succeed and I regret say we gats take dis decision," na so managing director of football Fabio Paratici tok.

Dem bin name di 47-year-old Portuguese as Spurs manager on two-year contract for June afta e do four years for Wolves.

"Nuno na true gentleman and go always dey welcome hia. We go like tank am and im coaching staff and wish dem well for di future," Paratici follow tok.

Spurs tok say di decision on who go succeed Nuno go "follow in due course".

Di search for new manager

Tottenham bin do long search for new manager afta dem bin sack Jose Mourinho for April.

Dem bin contact Paris St-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino weda chance dey for di Argentine returning to manage dem but di French club bin no ready to let am go.

E come be like say Antonio Conte go enta di role, but tok-tok di Italian and Spurs no reach anywia.

Ex-Roma manager Paulo Fonseca bin tink say na im go come take ova, na im dem sideline am for Gennaro Gattuso, wey fans reject sake of social media posts wey dey make pipo tink about di Italian commitment to inclusivity.

As soon as Tottenham Hotspur appoint Nuno ecome dey face speculation over Harry Kane future, but di England captain tanda gidigba and opening-day win ova champions Manchester City bin come make am be like say tins go sweet.

But, results don show e fail to get di most from his star players - especially striker Kane wey score just one Premier League goal dis season.

