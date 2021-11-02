Antonio Conte: Tottenham appoint Conte Chelsea former oga to replace Nuno Espirito Santo

Tottenham don appoint former Chelsea and Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte as dia new manager.

Antonio Conte contract go last until di summer of 2023.

Tottenham say dem get "option to extend" Conte deal wit dem.

"My belle dey sweet well-well to return to coaching, and to do so wit dis Premier League club wey get ambition to be a protagonist again," na so Conte tok.

"I no fit wait to start to start to work wit di team and di fans di passion, mentality and determination wey make me stand out, as a player and as a coach."

"Last summer our union bin no happun because na di end of my relationship wit Inter.

"And my emotions bin still dey high, so I bin feel say no be di right time yet to return to coaching.

"But di kain ginger and determination wey [Tottenham chairman] Daniel Levy get for me for dis task don already hit di mark.

"Now wey I get di opportunity again, I don decide to take am." Di new Tottenham add.

Conte bin leave Inter Milan by mutual consent inside May, just weeks afta e lead di club to a first Serie A title in 11 years.

Antonio Conte first major task

Conte first game go be for dia home stadium against Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem for Europa Conference League on Thursday before Spurs play Everton for league on Sunday.

"Im record dey clear for everybody to see, wit plenty experience and trophies for both Italy and England," na wetinTottenham managing director of football Fabio Paratici tok.

"I know di kain qualities Antonio dey bring to us, as I don work wit am for Juventus, and I dey look forward to see am work wit our talented group of players."

Nuno Espirito Santo sack

After just 10 Premier League matches dis season, Tottenham Hotspur dey search for a new manager again afta dem sack Nuno Espirito Santo.

Tori be say Spurs bin spend most of dis summer to find a new boss di likes of Paulo Fonseca, Gennaro Gattuso and Antonio Conte na aim dem bin dey torchlight to replace Jose Mourinho, before dem finally settle for Nuno Espirito Santo to get di job.

But now, wey Nuno don chop sack wit Spurs eighth position for Premier League, dia owner Daniel Levy go need to dip back into him contacts book to find di Portuguese replacement.

Italian manager Conte na one of di coaches wey Tottenham dey target to take ova as dia new coach.

Antonio Conte profile

Antonio Conte na very successful Italian manager him be 52 years old.

Conte don win many trophies as a manager and dis no be di first time him dey coach team for England.

Di Italian bin spend two successful years as head coach of Chelsea afta dem appoint for April 2016, e win di title for im first season and di FA Cup for im second year.

Last season im win di Serie A title wit Inter Milan dia first in 11 years but leave di club three weeks later.

But Inter no be di only Italian club wey im don win di Serie A title wit

Him win three league titles wit Juventus between 2011 and 2014.

As a player e spend most of im career for Juventus e win Five Serie A titles followed, wit Coppa Italia, Supercoppa Italiana, UEFA Cup, UEFA Super Cup and UEFA Intertoto Cup.

Him also win di UEFA Champions League for 1995/96 and finish as a runner-up for di competition on three oda occasions.

Conte, bin represent Italy for di 1994 FIFA World Cup and di 2000 UEFA European Championships, e retire for 2004 and turn coach.