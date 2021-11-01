Atalanta vs Man United: Prediction, team news for di Champions League match

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer don give update on im team ahead of dia Champions League clash wit Atalanta.

Di Reds dey flying to Italy for dia first-ever meeting for di Gewiss Stadium, afta dia 3-0 victory for Tottenham on Saturday.

Man United dey top Group F wit six points ahead of Villarreal and Atalanta wey get four points and Young Boys wey get three points.

Atalanata vs Man United prediction

"Di pressure on Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer don reduce small afta dia 3-0 win for Tottenham on Saturday.

Na wetin football sabi Bolarinwa Olajide tell BBC Pidgin we torchlight di game for us and share im prediction.

"Dem dey go into dis game as narrow favourites to win. Im add put

Atalanta don only win one of dia last four games, and dem go miss key players like Gosens, Pessina and Djimsiti e continue.

Man Utd suppose win, but you never know wetin to expect from di Red Devils.

Prediction: 1-2

Atalanta vs Man United go kick off by 9pm West African time on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. For Gewiss Stadium, also known as di Atleti Azzurri d'Italia.

Where to watch Atalanta vs Man United

Na Cable Company Supersports wey dey for DSTV go broadcast di match live.

If you dey reason to watch am for Nigeria and Ghana.

Atalanta vs Man United team news

Paul Pogba dey available for di visitors afta e miss out dia win for Tottenham sake of im suspension for Premier League.

Anthony Martial fit also make di squad but Amad Diallo fit no dey available.

Solskjaer go need decide whether to stick wit im 3-5-2 formation switch afta Raphael Varane return back to di team, wey see am play Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani up front.