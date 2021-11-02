Imo state news today: Deputy Speaker Amara Iwuanyanwu removed, see how e happun

Imo State House of Assembly Deputy Speaker Amara Iwuanyanwu don dey removed.

Lawmakers remove Iwuanyanwu under tight security during dia sitting on Tuesday.

Ekene Nnodim, wey dey represent Orlu State constituency bin submit a resolution to remove di Deputy Speaker.

18 out of di 27 lawmakers sign DI removal of Iwuanyanwu as di number man .

Di Speaker, Paul Emezim, wey bin dey lead Tuesday sitting approve removal of Iwuanyanwu.

Meanwhile, di House of Assembly also recalled six suspended lawmakers of the state legislature.