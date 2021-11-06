Manchester United vs Man City: Kick-off, prediction and oda tins to sabi for Manchester derby Premier league match

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Manchester City neva win Premier League derby since April 2019 but as dem dey play against fellow Manchester City, fans go look to see weda Ole Gunnar Solskjaer side 5 - 0 defeat ova Liverpool na fluke.

Many pipo dey tok di issue na inconsistency of gameplay.

As e be so, City dey play very restrictive game meanwhile United dey play dia game around Ronaldo.

United bin bounce-back afta dem knack Spurs last weekend.

Wetin go make di game sweet join be say United don perform well against Pep Guardiola's side of late. In fact, dem dey unbeaten for four Premier League meetings against City, even thou dis one na before Ronaldo join United.

Di match dey scheduled to start by 12.30pm GMT (dat go be 1:30pm Nigerian time) kick-off on Saturday 6 November, 2021.

Old Trafford for Manchester go host am.

Manchester United vs Manchester City prediction

United go need show say dem fit meet di challenge wey City go bring especially afta dia 2-2 game wit Atlanta, if no dem go lose ground for di Premier League title race.

1-1 draw.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Man Utd wins: 77

Draws: 53

Man City wins: 55

Manchester United dey unbeaten for di four league games against Manchester City (3 win, one draw).

City don win seven Premier League away games against United.

United don win three of dia last four league games against City. Dem also don keep three consecutive clean sheets against di Citizens for di Premier League.

Wia to watch

Na Cable Company Supersports wey dey for DSTV go broadcast di match live.