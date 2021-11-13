Liberia vs Nigeria Live updates: Super Eagles line up, how to watch di match live stream

13 November 2021, 16:47 WAT New Informate 8 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Super Eagles of Nigeria/Facebook

"Go for victory over Liberia today," Na so Nigeria Sports Minister Sunday Dare charge Super Eagles on Saturday.

Lone Star of Liberia go host Super Eagles inside Tangier, Morocco for dis all important 2022 World Cup qualifier.

Nigeria bin win di reverse fixture 2-0 in Lagos earlier dis year.

Youth and Sports Development Minister Sunday Dare ginger Super Eagles to go for di win against Liberia.

Liberia vs Nigeria: Super Eagles line up

Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr fit use di 3-5-2 formation for Saturday 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier against the Lone Star of Liberia, according to football annalist.

See Super Eagles line up

Wia dis foto come from, Nigeria Super Eagles/Facebook

Liberia vs Nigeria Live stream: How to watch di match

Di Nigeria Football Federation dey live stream di match ontop dia Facebook page.

After 45 minutes of action for first half, Nigeria 1- 0 Liberia na im be score card for Tangier Stadium for Morroco.

Victor Osimen penalty kick na im give Nigeria di first goal on Saturday 13 November.

Wia dis foto come from, Nigeria Super Eagles\Facebook

Dare beg dem to do Nigeria proud and brighten dia chances of qualifying for di final stage of di 2022 World Cup African qualifiers.

"The whole of Nigeria di whole Nigeria behind you," Dare open up for im statement to di team.

"I believe say di leadership of di Nigeria Football Federation(NFF) don work hard to provide di coaches, players and support staff with all you need to dey ahead of your opponents today.

"I know di entire team dey fired up for dis. So, go and do us proud. No take anything for granted." Di Minister add.