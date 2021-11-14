Ghana vs South Africa: Bafana Bafana face Black Stars for crucial World Cup qualifier

41 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Ghana and South Africa go meet for crucial qualifier wey go determine which kontri go progress to di next round of qualification for Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Di Black Stars of Ghana wey never lose home match for di Cape Coast Sports Stadium since 2009 go host Bafana Bafana by 8pm West African Time.

Currently na South Africa dey top di Group wit 13 points and need draw to progress.

Ghana on di oda hand get 10 points and see dis game as must win.

For dia first meeting, South Africa beat Ghana 1-0 for di FNB stadium.

Ghana line up: 6. Wollacott, 17. Baba, 18. Amartey, 23. Djiku, 2. Yiadom, 21. Baba, 11. Wakaso, 20. Kudus, 10. Ayew (C), 9. Ayew 22 Sulemana

South Africa line up: Williams R. (G) (C), 7. Brooks, 3. De Reuck, 12. Hlongwane, 17. Letsoalo, 21. Mashego, 2. Mobbie, 4. Mokoena, 23. Phete 10 Tau, 5. Xulu