Ghana vs South Africa: Bafana Bafana want Caf to replay World Cup qualifier wit Black Stars

17 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, PHILL MAGAKOE

"Robbed" South Africa dey set to tender "formal complain" about "questionable decisions" wey match officials make for Sunday 1-0 defeat by Ghana, says their football association chief.

Bafana Bafana bin need draw to reach di third and final round of African qualifying for di 2022 World Cup, but Ghana win wit controversial penalty.

"Di match officials don decide di game, which no be wetin suppose happun," na so South Africa Football Association (Safa) chief executive Tebogo Mothlante tok.

"We go write to both Caf [di Confederation of African Football] and [world governing body] Fifa - firstly to investigate how dem handle di game was handled and secondly to challenge some of these decisions.

"We don already register wit di match commissioner say we go make formal complaint."

Di Black Stars' narrow win enable dem to reach di African World Cup play-offs, e end South Africa hope as na Ghana top di group on goals scored.

Di referee give Ghana penalty afta Leicester City midfielder Daniel Amartey go down following wetin look like little contact from defender Rushine de Reuck, wey later collect yellow card for di challenge.

Mothlante explain say Safa get concerns over if both di decision and di display of di officiating team from Senegal, wey maguette Ndiaye head bin dey right.

"We dey heartbroken by their actions and we no fit let am destroy di players - when we get di chance to challenge, we go challenge," im add.