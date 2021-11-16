Nigeria vs Cape Verde prediction: Nigeria Super Eagles Wold Cup qualifier match preview

39 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, NFF

Nigeria vs Cape Verde game go happun on Tuesday 16 November, 2021 by 5pm for Lagos.

Nigeria gatz win or draw at home on Tuesday wen dem jam Cape Verde if dem go qualify for 2022 World Cup Qualifier playoffs in March.

Di Super Eagles currently get 12 points at di top of Group C standings wit five matches played so far.

While Cape Verde wey defeat Central African Republic 2 - 1 on Saturday dey at 10 points.

So both di Tubarões Azuis [Blue Sharks] and di Super Eagles go dey aim for a win.

As far as Group C dey concern, e dey right to say Nigeria vs Cape Verde qualifier match na winner takes it all

Wia dis foto come from, FIFA

Nigeria vs Cape Verd Live: How to watch di match

Venue: Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos

Kick-Off time: 5.00pm

Nigeria Football Federation dey expected to Live stream di match ontop dia Facebook page between 5pm to 7pm on Tuesday as di Nigeria vs Cape Verde match dey happun.

Nigeria vs Cape Verde prediction: Sunday Dare charge Super Eagles

Youth and Sports Development Minister Sunday Dare say;

"Winning away from home gatz boost Nigeria Super Eagles morale ahead of the all important clash against Cape Verde on Tuesday.

"Make we keep di focus. Make we finish di job in Lagos on Tuesday. We dey 100% behind una," Oga Dare charge Super Eagles.