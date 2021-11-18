WTA no sure who send dat Peng Shuai Email

An email wey dem say na Ms Peng say she no dey missing

Women Tennis Association (WTA) oga don kwesion di email wey Chinese goment media say tennis star, Peng Shuai bin send.

Nobody don hear from di former Number one tennis double player for almost two weeks wen she post accuse say di former Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli bin force am to get sexual relationship. Dem later take down di post.

Howeva, on Wednesday, Chinese State media CGTN release email wey dem say na Peng bin write wey tok say she no miss, she just dey rest for house and evritin dey fine.

Di email also address di sexual assault accuse say na lie and no be she tok am.

Steve Simon wey be oga of WTA say e dey hard am to believe say na Ms Peng write di email or dem write am for am.

No be only oga Simon dey question am as pipo don enta social media to attack di email. Dem say di line wey show say pesin dey type still dey for wetin CGTN bin post.

Steve Simon say di email wey im see, dey make am dey fear for her safety and wia she dey.

E also add say dem must to investigate di accuse of sexual assault wey Peng bring comot with transparency.

E say, "di voices of women dem need to be respected, make dem no close am".

Oda tennis stars don hala ova wia Peng location like Novak Djiokovic wey tok say e hope say she dey okay and Naomi Osaka wey dey hala as to wia she dey.

Who be Peng Shuai?

Peng Shuai na 35 year old wey before bin get di number one spot for doubles tennis for di world.

She be popular pesin wen e come to Chinese tennis.

Ms Peng don win two Grand Slam for Wimbledon for 2019 and di 2014 French Open as she play with Taiwan tennis player, Hsieh Su-wei.