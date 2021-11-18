Gernot Rohr: Nigeria Football Federation don sack Gernot Rohr?

33 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr

Tori dey fly upandan say di Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), wey be di ogbonge bodi wey dey manage football for Nigeria don tell Super Eagles Head coach Gernot Rohr to cari im bag dey go.

So far no official confirmation don comot from NFF yet.

Gernot Rohr wey become di Head Coach of di Super Eagles for August 9, 2016 don already spend five years for di position since NFF President Amaju Pinnick hire am.

Even though im contract suppose end for 2022, Nigerians wey like football well well don dey call for im sack.

Why calls don dey from fans for NFF to sack Rohr

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Nigeria Football Federation president Amaju Pinnick appoint Rohr as coach for August 2016 and calss don dey make im take action

Since 2016 wey Rohr start to coach di Super Eagles, some Nigerians don argue say dem neva see di beta impact wey him don make for di team.

As di ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier still dey continue, Nigeria still get hope to reach dia 5th World Cup.

But recent results from di team don cast doubt on di coach future.

Di recent 0-1 home defeat to Central Africa Republic for Nigeria backyard inside Lagos shock Nigerians well well.

Nigeria manage just one win from three at home for di qualifiers as dem beat Liberia 2-0, before dat loss to Central African Republic and come end am with Tuesday uninspiring draw wit Cape Verde.

"We understand di mood of di public and our supporters, but e go dey unwise to take such drastic decision about coach," one top Nigeria Football Federation official bin tell BBC.

"Na true say performance no dey appealing but di man never fail. Pipo need look beyond dis moment and remember say Nations Cup dey come.

"Di World Cup play-off go follow for March so wetin di coach need na our full support. We no go sack am."

Gernot Rohr as Coach for Super Eagles

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Frustration from Nigerians still dey say di team never win major tournament under Rohr

As coach of Nigeria senior national football team, Gernot Rohr don play 49 matches: im win 24, draw 12 and lose 13.

Even though im qualify Nigeria for di 2018 World Cup for Russia, Nigeria fail to win di 2019 Africa Cup for Nations wey hold for Egypt.

Frustration still dey say na 'Golden bronze' di team, somtin wey local Nigerian coaches don achieve.

Nigeria wey be kontri wey like football well well never forget di 2013 Africa Cup of Nations wey di Late Stephen Keshi win.

Wetin to sabi about Gernot Rohr

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Gernot Rohr na 68 year old Franco-German, na on June 28, 1953 naim dem born am for Mannheim inside Germany,

Na bifor bifor player for di German National Team and na Defender him be.

Him don play for clubs like Bayern Munich, Waldhof Mannehim and Bourdeux between 1972 and 1989.

Him don coach African kontris like Gabon, Niger Republic , Burkina Faso and Nigeria.

Na for 27th May 2020, President of di Nigeria Football Federation NFF Amaju Melvin Pinnick announce say di Federation and Rohr don agree on im new contract.