Ghana reject South Africa manipulation claims on Qatar 22 qualifiers

27 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Ghana Football Association (GFA) reject allegations from South Africa FA (Safa) after dema defeat on Sunday.

GFA describe de series of claims by SAFA as 'mountain of lies, frivolous and shocking.'

SAFA after de game on Sunday officially complain to FIFA over what de controversial penalty in favour of Ghana.

Ghana don progress to di next round of qualification for Qatar 2022 World Cup afta dem beat South Africa 1-0 on 14 November, 2021.

Andre Ayew first half penalty prove to be di decisive goal as Ghana finish top of Group G.

Ghana wey never lose wen dem play for di Cape Coast Sports Stadium since 2009 finish top wit 13 points, same points wit South Africa. But dem get better goals scored record.

Manipulation claims by South Africa

South Africa FA say dema case be say some manipulation happen in de course of de game.

"What we dey focus on be de manipulation of de course of de match, which impacts de result of de match" SAFA add.

Inside press statement wey dem release yeste, GFA say dema South African counterparts dey try spread lies on media to cover up dema failure to perform.

"E be shocking, irresponsible, den outright disrespect say wana colleagues from South Africa Football Association decide say dem go spread lies to de media."

"De Ghana Football Association call on de South African Football Association to responsibly accept defeat and show respect to de Black Star's achievement on de field."

According to GFA, dis no go be de first time Ghana dey defeat South Africa wey e no go be de last.

FIFA on SAFA complaints

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

FIFA after receiving de official complaints from SAFA announce say dem go investigate de claims.

FIFA however notify Ghana FA to respond to de allegations by SAFA.

South Africa call for rematch

De Black Stars of Ghana defeat Bafana Bafana of South Africa 1-0 defeat through penalty to progress to de final round qualifiers of de 2022 World Cup for Qatar.

South Africans dey describe de spot-kick as 'fake' sake of de Senegalese referee manipulate de game for Ghana.