Abuja missing babies: Dem tiff her pikin for Nigerian town wia babies dey miss

30 minutes wey don pass

23-year old Talatu Kabiru still dey emotional down ten days afta pesin tiff her four-month- old baby.

Di baby girl, Fatima Kabiru, miss for Dakwa Community near Deidei for Bwari Area Council of Abuja, Nigeria political capital.

Talatu wey refuse to give her eyes sleep or eat food say di way dem cari tiff her pikin be like film trick.

She say di incident happun on Monday 8 November, 2021 for around 10 O'clock in di morning.

Tori be say Talatu bin dey wash cloth for compound wen her pikin begin cry - she come ask her first child Mariam wey be five-years-old to cari di child and play wit her make she stop to cry.

She come back di pikin for her back for compound but some neighbour pikin dem come around to play and Mariam come follow dem go outside.

As she dey out for front of dia house, one man ontop bike ask her say make she follow am say im go buy her bobo juice.

Mariam innocently come follow di man before you say jack, di man snatch di pikin from her plus di wrapper wey she take tie di pikin.

According to di tori, di man ask her to wait for inside one uncompleted building make im go buy di juice- but in di process di man come runaway wit di pikin.

Wen Mariam no see di man again, she come begin cry come house - na dat point di mama meet her for road come ask her about her sister, den she narrate di whole story.

Abuja Community wey dem dey steal pikin

Talatu pikin no be di first pikin wey dem dey steal for Dakwa community.

According to members of di community, dem don tiff four pikin dem for di area dis year alone.

32 -year-old Bilkisu Salisu na victim. For 2nd of August 2021 dem steal her three year old pikin-Kusina Salisu.

She bin send di pikin and her sister to go buy peper for her to make food- dem go buy di pepper come back house.

She come later go out to play around 5-6 pm and no return home again till date.

Madam Bilkisu say she been dey depressed for months sake of di mata- she report di mata to both di Dakwa police outpost and di police station for Minna, di Niger state capital but nothing happun.

She say most times she dey cry for night whenever she remember her lovely daughter.

According to some resident the same tin don happun to Mallam Suraju Dduda wey dem take im son.

How Police jurisdiction mata slow search of stolen pikin

Dakwa na community for Bwari Area Council of di Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

E dey border by Zuba and Dei Dei communities for di FCT and Zuma for Tafa Local Government Area of Niger State.

Na onli one straight road divide di Abuja and Niger part of di town and each area get police outpost.

Wen Talatu Pikin loss, she bin breakdown in tears and first run to di Niger state police outpost to report di mata because her house dey inside Niger state.

Di station no far from di place wia dem steal her pikin but instead of wey dem go attend to di mata, dem say e no dey dia jurisdiction,ask Talatu to go Zuba police station wey dey inside di boundary of Abuja to go report di mata.

Afta dem take dia statement for Zuba, di police for dia say e no dey dia jurisdiction and ten days since pikin loss, non of di police unit don launch any investigation or search for di missing pikin.

Wen BBC Pidgin visit di Zuba police station, dey DPO Sunday Osor appoint some police women dem to follow di reporter to the scene of di incident for di first time and dia mission, na to prove to di reporter say e no dey dia jurisdiction.

Talatu say di way police dey treat di mata di make her lose hope say she no go ever see her pikin again.

The father of the baby, Kabiru Musa wey be staff of Federal Road Safety Commission ( FRSC ) bin dey Imo State for training wen dem steal di pikin- although dem don tell am about di mata. Di couple marry six years ago and dia marriage dey blessed wit three pikin and na di last one dem steal.

Community in tears

Some members of di community don express fear on top di frequency wey dem dey take steal pikin dem for di area.

Wen BBC Pidgin visit di chief of di area for im palace to find out how big di problem be, emir Alhassan Musa Babachukuri say im know of two cases so far and dat e dey also shock on top di mata.

E say as e dey now, na only God di community dey depend on to protect di pikin dem.

E further explain give say e good make goment give dem hand to operate well so dat wenever dem see strange face for di community, dem fit call di pesin and ask kwesion and den fish out bad eggs from di community.