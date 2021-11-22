Felix Afena-Gyan: De Ghanaian boy wonder, who set record in Italian Serie A

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Ghanaian boy wonder, Felix Afena-Gyan turn football sensation inside Italian top side AS Roma.

De teenager score two goals to secure all three points for Coach Jose Mourinho on Sunday in dema game against Genoa.

Professional Debut

Felix Afena-Gyan make en professional debut only three weeks ago for AS Roma.

He score de two goals during en third appearance for AS Roma.

Dis be after Jose Mourinho promote am few months after he join Roma youth team Roma Primavera.

During en time with Roma Primavera, he score six goals in just five games.

He join de Roma youth academy in January dis year after scouts discover am while he dey play high school football.

De teenager after de game talk say "I get de feeling say if I get one minute I go score for de club. God being so good I do am."

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Felix Afena-Gyan score de two goals during en third appearance for AS Roma.

De rise of Afena-Gyan

Born in January 19, 2003 for Sunyani inside Ghana.

De teenager who dey play high school football impress scouts who quickly fly an to Italy to join de junior team side of Roma.

He join de Roma junior side on March 13, 2021.

Just a day after he join on March 13, de youngster show class after he score and provide assist for in en first game.

He continue to display class, as he record goals in en next two matches for Roma junior side.

After news of en football talent spread reach Jose Mourinho who observe de teenager closely, he quickly promote am to de senior team AS Roma.

He make en professional debut on October 27, 2021.

Wia dis foto come from, OliverauthurALS/Twiitter Wetin we call dis foto, Felix Afena-Gyan as he dey play high school football before scouts discover am

Only three weeks after en first appearance, de teenager set record as de first player born in 2003 to score not just one goal but two goals for de league.

Football fans dey hail am for de impressive performance off de bench for de club while dem dey struggle to score against Genoa.

So far he record 2 goals in 3 appearances for AS Roma.

After de game he tweet, "I love you mum, dis be for you."

Felix Afena-Gyan get strong mentality - Jose Mourinho

AS Roma Coach Jose Mourinho say he promise de teenager say he go buy am expensive football boot wey sake of en performance he dey fulfil that promise.

"I promise to buy Felix de boots he dey like pass, dem be very expensive, dem dey cost €800, so he ran to me talk me say make I no forget!"

"Morrow morning, de first thing I go do be say I go buy am de boots" he add.

According to de top coach, Felix be player wey get fantastic technique and strong mentality.

"You get dis kids who feel say dem know everything, but he be humble. You dey see say he dey absorb every information from everyone around am," Mourinho talk.