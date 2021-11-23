Villareal vs Manchester United LIVE: Man United new coach first champion league game, Chelsea vs Juventus preview

23 November 2021, 18:47 WAT New Informate 39 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

UEFA Champions League go return on Tuesday evening and football fans already dey happy to see how di different group matches go shelle.

Some teams don already qualify while some dey hope say dem go pick maximum points from di matches today.

Di match between Manchester United and Villareal go shele for di Estadio de la Ceramica go kick-off around 6:45pm Nigerian time.

Afta Ole Gunnar Solskajaer sack last Sunday, plenti pipo eyes go dey for dis match ontop say dem wan see as caretaker coach Michael Carrick go coach.

As e be so Manchester United get plenti injuries to worry about, Paul Pogba get injury for him thig.

Raphael Varane get hamstring injury, Luke Shaw too get anoda injury wen Manchester United play Watford last weekend

Mason Greenwood get Covid-19 and anoda stiker Edinson Cavani wey wound for him tendon fit no play too.

Villareal vs Manchester United LIVE: Man United need for dis match

Di interim coach Michael Carrick, don win Champions League wit Manchester United aft a im spend 12 years for Old Trafford wia him bin dey play football.

Now, Carrick get evritin to fight for, sake of say e no go good say him start wit defeat.

E dey very important for Manchester United to win dis match sake of say dia last three matches no go well as dem loss all di three.

Since Manchester United beat Villareal for Old Trafford on 29 September afta Cristiano Ronaldo's score di winning Goal for di 95th minute, di Red Devils manage to win two of dia matches out of eight.

If dem win today match e go give dem beta hope to qualify for di next round

Villareal and Manchester United get seven points United and Villarreal get seven points, Atalanta sitdown for 3rd position wit five points for inside Group F.

If di top two teams dey tied on points, points in head-to-head matches between di tied teams na im dem go use to determine who finishes top.

United go qualify if dem win Villareal on Tuesday or if dem manage play draw wit di Spanish team.

Wetin Interim coach Michael Carrick tok

Michael Carrick tok say di match "na big one for di two football clubs " and im dey ginger all Manchester United players to do dia best.

"Wetin dey important now na to get di right results and how we take do our work," di five-time United Premier League winner tok

"Villarreal na very good team. Dem dey organised and get beta coach.

Villarreal, wey be di number 12th team for di Spanish La Liga, dn draw 2 of dia last match dem for di Champions League home games wit Manchester United.

Villareal vs Manchester United head to head

Dis na Villarreal sixth Champions League match against Manchester United.

Di Yellow Submarine neva win all dia last five matches wit di Red Devils.

Manchester United don fail to keep clean sheet for di Champions League dis season.

Na seven goals dem don chop for four matches.

Villarreal neva win any English club for di Champions League inside 11 attempts .

Na only seven of dia last 24 away Champions League matches Manchester United don win.

Chelsea vs Juventus preview

Chelsea need only one point from dis next two matches to qualify for next round wey be di round of 16.

We no dey sure weda Germany forward Kai Havertz go play becos e get hamstring problem afta dia match against Leicester city.

Anoda Germany striker Timo Werner, get hamstring injury since October fit play, Jorginho dey fit.

Former Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey, Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini and striker Federico Bernardeschi dem go play for Juventus while top scorer Paulo Dybala fit no play.

Juventus tanda for 8th position for Serie A with six wins from 13 matches dis season.

Champions League predictions for today games

Fisayo Dairo wey be sports writer predict say Manchester United go win Villareal 2-1 and Chelsea go win Juventus 2-1.

Anoda sports broadcaster Bade Adeleye predict say Manchester United go win Villareal 3-1 and Chelsea go beat Juventus 2-1.