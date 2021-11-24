Manchester City vs Paris St-Germain prediction: UEFA Champions League Group A preview

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Sergio Ramos wey dey 35 years neva play for im new club since im comot from Real Madrid.

Manchester City vs Paris Saint Germain for di Etihad Stadium na one of di big games on match day-five of UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

Four-time Champions League winner Sergio Ramos fit make im first appearance for Paris St-Germain against Manchester City.

Him just dey recover from calf injury but im follow di squad travel to Manchester for di ogbonge UEFA Champions League Group A match.

Manchester City go qualify for di round of 16 if PSG no beat dem.

Also, if Club Brugge no win RB Leipzig for di oda match inside Group A, Pep Guardiola team go enta di last 16.

Wetin PSG Coach Mauricio Pochettino tok

'Past results no dey important', na PSG Coach Mauricio Pochettino yan.

Pochettino ginger PSG to 2-0 win against City for Parc des Princes inside September, even though di group don change wit City ontop.

Now dem (PSG) just need only one point from dia second game to qualify.

Pochettino also ginger Tottenham Champions League quarter-final win ova City for 2019.

Wetin Pep Guardiola tok

Pep Guardiola tok say e past meetings wit di Argentine no go get any meaning for dia clash dis evening.

"E dey completely different - different kontris, players, shapes," Guardiola tok

"Even wit di same manager and same team from one year e fit dey different - new players, many tins fit happun."

Manchester City vs PSG: Team news

City go check on record signing Jack Grealish bifor di game go start.

Di England midfielder miss Sunday Premier League victory ova Everton wit one knock wey im get from international duty, but im dey hope to return early bifor match start PSG.

Kevin de Bruyne sef dey sick wit coronavirus so im no go play.

Manchester City vs PSG: Head to Head (H2H)

Messi fit score against City?

Lionel Messi wey dey play for PSG don score seven goals inside seven Champions League matches against Manchester City.

Manchester City's Joao Cancelo don dey directly involved wit five goals for im past four Champions League appearances for Manchester City (two goals and three assists against Club Brugge.)

Paris St-Germain don only win 20% of dia meetings wit Manchester City for di Champions League.

PSG neva win any of dia last three Champions League matches wey dem no play for home.

And e fit go witout an away victory inside di group stage of di competition for one single season, di first time since 2004-05.

Manchester City vs PSG predictions

Some sports writers and footboll pundits don drop dia predicts for di match dem.

Sports Analyst Uche Nwudoh say Manchester City go beat PSG 2-1 wey

Olujide Olusola say Manchester City go lose for dia house, 1-2 to PSG