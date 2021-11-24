UEFA Champions League Preview: Liverpool vs Porto predictions and team news

24 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Liverpool Jordan Henderson and Andy Robertson

As Liverpool don already qualify for di round of sixteen, nothing dey at stake wen dem jam Porto on Wednesday night.

Meanwhile Porto defender Pepe fit make im 100 career start for di Champions League inside dis Group B game.

Liverpool don already qualify for di knockout stage of di Champions League even though two matches still dey wey dem go play.

Di captain of Liverpool Jordan Henderson and defender Andy Robertson don ready to play match day-five UEFA Champions League match against Porto, if coach Jurgen Klopp put dem for im list.

Henderson wey bi midfielder return from England match wit injury na im make dem substitute am for Liverpool 4-0 win against Arsenal.

Robertson to wey be Scotland left-back miss last weekend match wit injury, but Oga Jurgen Klopp don tok say two of dem fit play against Porto for di Champions League if him need dem.

"We don make decisions," Liverpool Coach Jurgen Klopp.

"We fit cari any line up come play dis match, wetin dey important na to win dis game and our next games, na wetin we dey here for be dat"

Liverpool vs Porto predictions

Some sports writers and footboll pundits don drop dia predicts for Liverpool vs Porto match dem.

Sports Analyst Uche Nwudoh say Liverpool go beat Porto 2-0

Olujide Olusola say Liverpool go wire Porto 3-0.

Busayo Olowookere predict say Liverpool go win Porto 2-1

Morton wey be Teenager go start?

Liverpool no get any free space for midweek again dis year, na nine matches dem get to play for di Premier League, Champions League and Carabao Cup only inside December.

"We dey always respect di competition but we need to think about ourself and our schedule and di situation of our players first," Klopp add.

"For dis time of di season, di medical department get big power to choose who go play and who no go fit play. But we need to line up di type of team wey go get di chance to win any football game."

Two players wey dey likely to get a run-out against Porto na Takumi Minamino and academy graduate Tyler Morton.

Japan forward wey dey 26 years neva start match for Liverpool bifor for di Premier League dis season.

Na from bench im come score against Arsenal for dia last game.

Morton wey dey 19 years too don get only one senior start, and na against Preston for Carabao Cup, and dem consider am as player wey im future dey bright for di club, na from bench too wen him enta to play against Arsenal last weekend.

"Im dey for beta place at di, now na here we go start to work from," Klopp tok.

Na 5-1 Liverpool hama Porto for Portugal inside September and dem don win dia past three meetings wit 11-2 aggregate.

Porto start the game second in Group B - seven points behind runaway leaders Liverpool - and can still qualify for the knockout stage.

Dis match go be Pepe 100 start? -Wetin di the stats tok

Porto defender Pepe fit make im 100 career start for di Champions League inside dis game, na 99 e be now. If e happun im go be di second Portuguese player for di history of di competition to get 100 starts afta Cristiano Ronaldo.

Liverpool don lose only two of dia 23 home games for di Champions League under Jurgen Klopp.

Luis Diaz score for im first two Champions League apperances for Porto inside October-November 2020, afta im play nine games wey im no score.