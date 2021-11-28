Premier League fixture: Chelsea v Manchester United match prediction, news, how to watch

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Hakim Ziyech of Chelsea dey find ball possession wit Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United

Anytime wey Chelsea and Manchester United dey meet football fans eyes dey chook wella sake of di rivalry wey di two London clubs get.

Chelsea wey stand gidigba for ontop di Premier League table don lose only one match out of 12 Premier League matches dis season.

Today na Lukaku against Cristiano Ronaldo for Chelsea house wey bi Stamford Bridge, and na part-time coach Michael Carrick second match be dis.

Carrick go kontinu wit im win as im do against Villarreal for im first match, or lose or draw?

Team Chelsea

Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell fit no play dis match becos e get injury for dia last Champions League match against Juventus wey dem win 4-0.

Chillwell fit go for operation afta him get di knee ligament injury.

Mateo Kovacic no go play too, even midfield oga kpata kpata for Chelsea N'Golo Kante fit no show face for dis important match becos im twist im knee for dat Chelsea match wit Juventus last Wednesday,

Good news be say Romelu Lukaku fit comeback to di team today.

Team Manchester United

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire dey on suspension so im no go play, while Luke Shaw fit miss dis ogbonge match becos im get head injury.

Di match no sure for Fred and Edinson Cavani , and Raphael Varane plus Paul Pogba no dey available.

Head-to-head statistics

Chelsea neva beat Manchester United for seven of dia before-before Premier League meetings.

Chelsea neva score for dia last four league games against Manchester United.

Wit all dis records Chelsea still be di only team wey don win more Premier League matches against Manchester United pass di ones wey dem don lose. Dem don win 18 and lose 17.

Predictions

Arguments don already start among football fans, as dem dey drag who go win today match and how many goals di teams go score.

Football pundit Babajide Oreva predict say Chelsea go lose for dia house.

Im say na Chelsea 2-3 Manchester United.

Sports Broadcaster Hananeel Jackson predict say na 1-1 draw di match go be.