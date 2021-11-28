Belenenses v Benfica: Portuguese match dey abandoned afta Belenenses team end up with six players during di game

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Belenenses nine players line up before di match

Belenenses Portuguese top-flight match against Benfica dey abandoned early in di second half becos di home side get only six players for di pitch - afta dem dey forced to start di game with nine men, including one goalkeeper wey stand as outfield player.

Covid outbreak bin leave Belenenses with 17 players unavailable and dia nine men bin already dey 7-0 down at half-time.

And, afta long break, di team third from bottom come out with just seven players due to injuries before anoda injury immediately afta dem restart di game leave dem with only six - dis one make dem immediately abandon di game.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Dem abandon di match afta di third player injure den dem come get only six left

Benfica president Rui Costa say dem "force" im side to play, e add say di two bodies wey suppose postpone di game, di league and di Directorate-General for Health, no do am.

"I regret wetin hapun today, na dark chapter for Portuguese football and for di kontri itself," e tok.

Manchester City Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva write for Twitter earlier in di match say: "Wetin be dis? Shey na only me no understand why dem no postpone di game?"

Sporting Lisbon, third for di table behind Benfica, release statement say: "Serious harm hapun to Portuguese football as a whole today.

"Wetin dey hapun get serious implication for di credibility of dis championship and di institutions wey dey regulate am."

Dem add say: "Wetin make dis situation possible na sometin wey deserve deep thinking by all those wey dey defend di sporting truth and must deserve national attention for di highest level.

"E already dey receive international attention and e mark anoda dark episode for Portuguese football."

Belenenses, wey get to field dia goalkeeper Joao Monteiro for defence, start on di worst possible start, dem score own goal within di first minute.

With di two-man advantage, Benfica get like 85% possession.

Di own goal from Brazilian defender Eduardo Kau plus two goals from Haris Seferovic, one from Julian Weigl and Darwin Nunez hat-trick bin don end any tin wey for be like say contest even dey by di time di time dem take break.

During half-time, Belenenses lose Diogo Calila and Antonio Montez to injury, dis one reduce dem to seven players.

Di match dey called off one minute into di second period as Monteiro fall for ground, dis one force di referee to abandon di game becos di minimum number of players - seven - bin no dey di field.

Di Belenenses players release joint statement before match say: "Football only get heart if e dey competitive. Football only get heart if e really dey sporting.