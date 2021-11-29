Ralf Rangnick: Profile, trophies and important informate about Man United new coach

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Manchester United confam di appointment of Ralf Rangnick as interim manager until di end of dis season.

Rangnick take over from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wey di club sack afta over two years in charge.

Im appointment come eight days afta di sack of Solskjaer afta im poor run for seven straight matches.

Man U football director, John Murtough for statement say afta dis season, Rangnick go continue as consultant for di club for two years.

Ralf Rangnick profile

Born June 29, 1958, Ralf Rangnick, na 63-year-old German football tactician.

Dem born am for Backnang and im major work na football development.

Im na UEFA Pro Licence coach wey start im career as player-caoch for FC Viktoria Backnang fbetween 1983 and July, 1985.

E later join VfB Stuttgart II as Manager between July 1985 and June, 1987.

Im last job before im join Manchester United na head of sports and development for Russian club Lokomotiv Moscow.

Ralf Rangnick trophies

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Ralf Rangnick,waka pass di trophy afta Bayern Munich beat RB Leipzig for di DFB Cup final for May 25, 2019 for Berlin, Germany

Ralf Rangnick don win eight trophies wit three clubs.

Rangnick also win di Austrian Cup wit Red Bull Salzburg for 2013/2014 and 2014/2015 season - e lead Red Bull Salzburg to be Austrian Champions two times for di same season.

German Super Cup Winner wit FC Shalke 04 for 2011/2012.

E win di 2010/2011 German Cup wit FC Schalke 04.

German League Cup winner wit FC Schalke 04 for 2005/2006 season.

German Second Tier Champion wit Hannover 96 for 2011/2002.

Wetin Rangnick tok about Man United

Manchester United don struggle since di start of di 2021/2022 season.

Sabi pipo believe say di club wey dey 8th position for Premier League table need tactician wey fit use di players well-well.

Dis na why Old Trafford management want make Rangnick dey for additional two years for consultancy role afta di season.

According to di German, "I dey happy to join Manchester United and focus on making dis season successful season.

"Di squad get plenty talent and great balance of youth and experience.

"All my efforts for di next six months go be to help di players fulfil dia potential, both individually and, most importantly, as a team.