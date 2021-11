Ballon d'Or winner: Lionel Messi win 2021 best player award

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Messi collect im seventh ballon dor award

Argentina forward Lionel Messi don win di 2021 Ballon d'Or award to become di world best football player for 2021.

Dis don make Messi di 7th time winner of di ogbone award.

E also mean say di gap between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi don wide again, sake of say im don use two awards pass Ronaldo.

One tin wey stand Lionel Messi out dis year, na say im win im first major international senior trophy wit Argentina wen im captain di team to win di Copa America.

Him also help Barcelona win di Copa del Rey title for di 2020/2021 season.

Na 30 league goals Messi score before im comot from Barcelona.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Formula One drivers Fernando Alonso of Spain and Esteban Ocon of France

Two top F1 champion drivers driver also involve for di ceremony.

Spaish racing driver Fernando Alonso and French racing driver Esteban Ocon carry di award come di venue

Wetin be Ballon dÓr

Ballon d'Or na football award wey dem dey give di pesin wey emerge di best footballer of di year.

Na Sports journalists, coaches and captains of National teams dey vote.

And na one of di oldest individual football award wey pipo value well well.

Di award don dey since 1956, and dis na di 65th edition.

Na sports writer Gabriel Hanot na im bring di idea.

Di award become worldwide prize for 2007.

Pipo wey don win am before

Na Stanley Matthews win di first edition wey happun for 1956, dat time im dey play for English club Blackpool and na 47 points im bin take win am.

Since dat time, Andriy Shevchenko win am for 2004 wit AC Milan.

Ronaldinhno win am for 2005 wen im bin dey play for Barcelona.

Fabio Cannavaro win di 2006 edition wen im play for Real Madrid and na 173 points im bin get.

2007 na Brazilian Kaka na im win wit 444 points amd na Ac Milan im bin dey play.

2008 na im Cristiano Ronaldo win am for di first time.

From 2008 to 2019 Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi don win am 11 times combined out of 12.

Luka Modric win di 2018 edition

George Weah wey be Liberia President now, na di only African footballer wey don win di award, and na for inside 1995 im win am wen im dey play for AC Milan.