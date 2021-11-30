Ballon d’Or: David Beckham, Didier Drogba, Thierry Henry and oda great players wey no win best footballer of di year award

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Afta Lionel Messi win im 7th Ballon d’or player of di ear award, some arguments still dey go on ontop social media weda or not e deserve am.

According to many, na Bayern Munich and Polish striker Robert Lewandowski deserve to collect di award while odas say for helping Argentina win dia first Copa America title in 28 years, Messi worth am.

As fans dey drag each oda, we say make we chook eye check out great players from di past wey no win Ballon d’Or even though some feel say dem deserve to win am at some point.

Thierry Henry

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Thierry Henry

For everything wey di great French striker achieve for football, Ballon d’Or na one thing wey dey miss from im collection.

From becoming highest goal scorer in di history of Arsenal and di French national team to winning di FIFA World Cup and UEFA champions league, ‘Titi’ as im teammates bin dey call am get many achievements for football.

But di closest Henry come to winning dis prestigious award na wen e come second to winner Zinedine Zidane for di 2004 edition.

Andriy Shevchenko

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Andriy Shevchenko

Dis na anoda great player wey some feel say deserve to win di world player of di year at least once for im ogbonge career.

Di present Genoa FC coach join AC Milan from Dynako Kiev for year 2000 and di ‘rest was history’ as oyibo dey tok am.

Di Ukrainian win Ballon d’Or wen e be for only european players and dem dey call am ‘European player of di year’ and dat na highest individual honour wey e collect despite all im achievements.

Samuel Eto’o

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Samuel Eto'o

Dis former Cameroonian striker take di world by storm afta e move from Real Mallorca to Barcelona for 2004 and dia e become one of di best strikers in history of football.

Even though e win African player of di year 4 times, several la liga titles and two UEFA champions league with Barcelona, di closest di player come to di Ballon D’or na when e come third for 2005.

Players wey stop am from winning di award dat year na im club teammate Ronaldinho and Frank Lampard of Chelsea wey come second.

David Beckham

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, David Beckham

Even though e get pipo wey feel say Beckham popularity pass wetin e achieve for football, e still be one of di best players wey don play football.

Apart from say di former England winger dey inside di list of ‘Pele 100 greatest players in history’ e still achieve many tins for di game wey include league titles and Champions league with Manchester United and Real Madrid.

For all e achieve, Beckham no eva enter di top 3 best players for di world talk less of winning di Ballon D’or.

Didier Drogba

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Didier Drogba

Dis Ivorian na di number one as far as Chelsea dey concern. Na player wey leave plenty legacy for di blues and dey highly regarded for world football.

E helep Chelsea win dia famous first UEFA champions league title for 2012 not forgetting premier league titles and Cups.