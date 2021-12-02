Manchester United vs Arsenal: Match prediction, preview and team news

Manchester United dey play Arsenal on Thursday night and dem fit go seven Premier League games without beating di London club for di first time in dia history.

Also, Arsenal fit win consecutive league games for Old Trafford for di first time since February 1979.

Di Gunners dey hope to set new club record if dem fit keep a fourth consecutive clean sheet for dis match.

Team News

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire go dey available for today match afta e complete a one-game suspension.

Di club dey also monitor Luke Shaw afta e miss two matches wit head injury, while Raphael Varane and Paul Pogba go still dey side-line.

Granit Xhaka and Sead Kolasinac no go follow for di match.

Arsenal midfielder Bukayo Saka dey doubtful for di premier league match wit Manchester united dis night.

Saka no complete Arsenal last match wit Newcastle united wey make di coach comot am, put Gabriel Martinelli wey seal di win for di London club.

Manchester United vs Arsenal prediction

Sabi pesin for English premier league, Mark Lawrenson say im dey happy as Man U fans don support dia stand-in coach Michael Carrick.

And e also like wetin Carrick im sef do wit di squad against Chelsea on Sunday, wit Nemanja Matic, Fred and Scott McTominay.

According to Lawro, Man U defence still no dey strong but dem fit build o dia improvement ahead of today match wit Arsenal.

Di Gunners return to winning ways against Newcastle, and create plenty chance to score, but United wey dey play for home in front of dia new manager go wan prove sometin.