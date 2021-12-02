Primary school teacher for Jigawa state wey defile im 5-year-old student chop life imprisonment

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Women wey dey face sexual abuse

One primary school teacher, Makasusi Sunusi don chop life imprisonment afta court find am guilty of defiling five-year-old girl for Jigawa State.

Na Justice Hussaina Adamu Aliyu of one High Court for Kazaure sama di teacher with di life sentence on Monday, November 29.

Di victim na one of di pupils of di school wey Sunusi dey teach.

Wen BBC Pidgin follow di Jigawa State Ministry of Justice tok ontop di mata, di public relations officer of di ministry, Zainab Baba Santali tok say di convict bin take di minor enter one of di school toilet to defile am on February 4, 2021.

How e hapun

"Di convict bin take di victim to one of di school toilets and defile am. Di victim mama notice strange discharge from her daughter private part" Santali tok.

Santali tok say kasala burst for Sunusi afta di victim mama notice strange discharge from her pikin private part and tell di girl papa.

"Wen dem ask di victim wetin happen to her, she bin call di name of di convict, say na im defile am for one of di school toilets.

"Dem report di issue to di school authority and di police. Dem be conduct two separate identification parade and di victim identify di person wey defile am," Santali tell BBC Pidgin.

How di case waka

Di ministry say dem no get much challenge for di case sake of say despite her age, di victim know di person wey defile am and she narrate how e take hapun.

"Oda witnesses and medical report support di testimony wey di victim give," Santali tok.

Di ministry spokesperson say one private lawyer, Sunusi Musa nai represent di victim for court and na free of charge im take up di case after di Attorney-General of Jigawa State give am di assignment.

Oda similar cases for Nigeria

Cases of defilement and rape na sometin wey dey make headlines again and again for Nigeria.

Police arrest Nollywood actor Olarewaju James alias Baba Ijesha for April 2021 ontop allegation say in sexually assault one 14 years old girl. bail for month of June.

Baba Ijesha dey face criminal charges wey include sexual assault, sexual assault by penetration, attempted rape and indecent treatment to pikin.

Recently, one 20-year-old Yushau Saidu chop 10 years jail term say e sexually exploit one three-year-old girl for Sokoto state.