Lamine Diack IAAF: Former Head of world athletics wey chop sentence last year don die at di age of 88,

Di former president of World Athletics (fomerly International Association of Athletics Federations, IAAF), Lamine Diack don die at di age of 88.

Diack wey bin chop conviction last year sake of corruption die for im house for Senegal on Friday.

Diack son announce di death of im papa to Reuters.

Wetin Lamine Diack do wey im chop sentence?

For September 2020, court find Diack guilty say he bin collect bribes from Russian athletes wey dem suspect of using drugs sake of say he won cover up dia test results.

French Court also find Diack guilty say e collect Russian money to finance di 2012 presidential campaign of Macky Sall for Senegal. Court say Diack enter dis mago-mago sake of say he won slow down anti-doping procedures.

Diack bin also ask for bribe wey reach €3.45m from athletes wey dem suspect of using drugs. Court say Diak give officials of IAAF money to cover up for di athletes. Di court give Diack four years prison sentence but two years bin dey suspended.