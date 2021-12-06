African Sports Personality of the Year 2021 award shortlist - See how you fit vote

one hour wey don pass

Wetin we call dis foto, BBC African Sports Personality of the Year nominees

Di shortlist for BBC African Sports Personality of di Year 2021 award don come out.

Di six contenders for di award na panel of journalists from Africa and di United Kingdom choose dem.

Di panel select shortlist based on di best African sporting achievements wey dey on di international stage for 2021 (between January and September).

Dem also take into account di impact of di pesin achievement beyond dia particular sport.

Di nominees are:

Eliud Kipchoge (athletics)

(athletics) Faith Kipyegon (athletics)

(athletics) Ntando Mahlangu (para-athletics)

(para-athletics) Christine Mboma (athletics)

(athletics) Edouard Mendy (football)

(football) Tatjana Schoenmaker (swimming)

You fit vote for di winner below.

Voting go close by 23:59 GMT on Sunday, 19 December and dem go announce di winner of di award on Friday, 7 January 2022 on Focus On Africa television and radio and on BBC Sport website.

Dis na wetin you need sabi about about di six contenders wey dey in di race to win di award:

Eliud Kipchoge

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Eliud Kipchoge run di first ever sub two-hour marathon for 2019, but for unofficial circumstances

Country: Kenya Age: 37 Discipline: Marathon runner

Im arguably be di best marathon runner of all time and dis year, Eliud Kipchoge cement im status over 26.2 miles afta e win im second successive Olympic gold for di event.

Just di third person to successfully defend im Olympic marathon title, dem later name di Kenyan International Olympic Committee best male athlete of di Games.

Im win for Tokyo mean say im don win 13 of di 15 major marathons wey im don run since e step up to di distance for 2013, Kipchoge add to im CV which include di official world record of 2:01:39 im set for Berlin for 2018.

At 36, im bin be di oldest Olympic marathon winner since Portugal Carlos Lopes (then 37) for 1984 and record di greatest winning margin since 1972.

Faith Kipyegon

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Faith Kipyegon dedicate her 1500m win for Tokyo to her three-year-old daughter

Country: Kenya Age: 27 Discipline: Middle-distance runner

Faith Kipyegon set Olympic record for Tokyo as she defend 1500m title wey she first win for Rio de Janeiro for 2016. Di Kenyan dedicate di win to her three-year-old daughter, wey she credit wit giving her extra motivation afta she take 21-month break from di sport.

Di dedication na di more significant one to her since Kipyegon na only di third athlete to retain her Olympic title after she born between Games (along wit Australia's Shirley Strickland, for 1956, and Cameroon Francoise Mbango, for 2008).

Before her ogbonge display for Japan, she bin don set world-leading time of 3:51.07 - di fourth fastest time in history - in Monaco in July for di Diamond League, event wia dem crown her as dis year's champion for September.

Afta her Olympic record, she now dey target di world record.

Ntando Mahlangu

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Ntando Mahlangu coach Neil Cornelius don tip di teenager for greatness

Country: South Africa Age: 19 Discipline: Long jumper and 200m runner

Ntando Mahlangu win im first Paralympic medal wen im dey just 14, wen e win silver for di T42 200m for Rio Games for 2016 - just two years afta im start di sport.

Dis year, im add to im collection wen e win gold for both di men's 200 metres (T61) and long jump (T63) for Tokyo. Di jump wia im secure gold set new world record of 7.17m - even though im only start to train for di event six weeks before di Games.

With bright future on di track, di youngster - wey dem amputate e legs, because im get under-developed limbs, qwn im dey 10 years - dey combine im athletic exploits wit im academic work. For April, im set world record of 22.94s for di men's 200 metres.

Christine Mboma

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Christine Mboma na di first Namibian woman to win Olympic medal

Country: Namibia Age: 18 Discipline: Sprinter

"Di best race of my life" - dat na how Christine Mboma describe her performance for Tokyo 2020 as she become di first Namibian woman to ever stand on Olympic podium.

Winning her kontri first medal for 25 years, di teen take silver for di 200m, she finish behind Jamaica five-time Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah. Mboma time of 21.81 seconds na di den fastest time ever run by woman under di age of 20.

She go on to become di 200m Diamond League champion for September in Zurich, wia her time of 21.78 set both anoda under-20 world record and new African record.

Di 18-year-old only begin focus on di 200m earlier dis year, afta dem stop her from di 400m by global governing body World Athletics because she naturally get high testosterone hormone levels.

Edouard Mendy

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Edouard Mendy help Chelsea win Champions League for di second time for im first season wit di Blues

Country: Senegal Age: 29 Discipline: Football goalkeeper

Edouard Mendy don impress for Stamford Bridge since im sign for Chelsea from French side Rennes for September 2020 and bin dey key for di west London club Champions League success for May.

Im keep record-equalling nine clean sheets as dem lift di trophy for im first season for di competition. Mendy also make history as im become di first African goalkeeper to play for Champions League final and di first for Europe ogbonge event since Zimbabwe Bruce Grobbelaar appear for di 1985 final of di European Cup, di tournament former name, for Liverpool.

Mendy 19 clean sheets last season across both di Champions League and Premier League see am pick up di Uefa Goalkeeper of 2020-21 award.

Di Uefa Super Cup winner don also collect nomination for Fifa best goalkeeper of 2021, but di man who collect FA Cup runners-up medal for May recently miss out on winning France Football magazine Yashin Trophy for di best goalkeeper in Europe.

Tatjana Schoenmaker

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Tatjana Schoenmaker success for Tokyo come afta she race to win 100-200m breaststroke double gold for 2018 Commonwealth Games

Country: South Africa Age: 24 Discipline: Breaststroke

Tatjana Schoenmaker make waves for Tokyo wia she no only take home gold and silver for South Africa, but she set new world and Olympic records for 200m and 100m breaststroke respectively in di process.

In doing so, she win South Africa first Olympic medal for women swimming since 2000 and end her kontri 25-year wait for female Games gold for pool as she finish first for di 200m final.

Schoenmaker almost quit di sport for 2016 afta she miss out on qualification for Rio Games by one-hundredth of a second. But she stick wit di sport and don since collect multiple national and continental records, two Commonwealth Games golds and one world silver medal.

"Di next challenge na, how I fit improve on myself? I dey excited to see wia my swimming go get to," she tok.