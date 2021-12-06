Everton vs Arsenal: Match prediction, preview, team news ahead of Monday premier league

12 minutes wey don pass

English premier league Monday night football go showcase Everton vs Arsenal on 6 December, 2021.

Di gunners dey try to recover from dia 3-2 loss to Manchester United on Thursday - dia second defeat in 13 games.

But Everton wey dey without dia striker, Dominic Calvert-Lewin dey also hope to return to winning ways.

Though last season di Toffees win di two legs wen dem meet Arsenal, e no clear if na so e go be dis season.

Everton vs Arsenal team news

Everton defender Yerry Mina don recover from injury and e fit play im first match for di first time since 2 October.

Salomon Rondon still need to do scan on im hamstring injury, while Mason Holgate go dey available afta im suspension.

Granit Xhaka and Sead Kolasinac neva still fit fully.

But Arsenal midfielder Bukayo Saka fit return to di starting line-up afta e come as substitute against Manchester United sake of a minor injury.

Di match go also be some kain supremacy battle between Arsenal goal keeper Aaron Ramsdale and Jordan Pickford of Everton on who suppose be England number one keeper.

Everton vs Arsenal prediction

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Everton no dey impressive for some time.

Mark Lawrenson, BBC Football expert say Everton don get only two points from dia last eight games.

Dem also manage to score only five goals in di process, Lawrenson wey pipo know as Lawro tok.

Lawro believe Arsenal, despite dia loss to Manchester united for dia last match get better chance to win di match.