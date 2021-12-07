Champions league predictions: Real Madrid vs Inter Milan, AC Milan vs Liverpool, oda games

Divock Origi is one of di fringe players wey dey likely to start for Liverpool in Milan

Uefa Champions League match day six go see teams play di last match of di group stage

One of di main matches wey go shele go be Liverpool vs Ac Milan.

Liverpool don win dis tournament six times and some football fans don dey reason say dem fit lift di trophy again for 2021/22.

Wit di form of Mo Salah, dem fit get chance to win games no matter di opposition.

AC Milan sef no carry last as dem sef get better history for di competition.

But tins don change small for dem in recent years plus sake of 40-year-old Zlatan Ibrahimovic be one of dia best players na anoda tin.

Dem fit take second spot and move to di knockout round wit one win here sha.

Real Madrid vs Inter Milan too na one ogbonge match wey pipo dey look out on Tuesday.

BBC Pidgin follow Damilola Onifade wey be sports analyst tok to reason wetin fit play out for two out of di games wey dey today.

Milan vs Liverpool prediction tonight

AC Milan vs Liverpool and Real Madrid against Inter Milan go make football fans to tanda for dia TV for di 90 minutes plus wey both matches go last.

Dis na according to Damilola Onifade dis two matches, E say AC Milan get everything to play for and possibly everything to lose if dem fail to win dis evening.

Dem currently siddon for di third in di group behind group winners Liverpool and Porto, on four points. Even if dem win, e fit no see dem through to di knock-out stage particularly if FC Porto win for di oda group game against Athletico Madrid. Di first game against both sides dey right wit Liverpool edging 3-2 for Anfield stadium.

E mean say dey don lost dia last three meetings against di Reds including one 2-0 home defeat for 2014.Liverpool get tricky Premier League tie coming up on Saturday against Aston Villa.

Dat one fit make Jurgen Klopp to rest some of im best players for dis game."Dis game get one draw wey dey written all over am and I think dat go be di outcome tonight".

Real Madrid vs Inter Milan match precition

Real Madrid Inter Milan be interesting fixture.

Di two clubs don qualify but go prefer to top di group and givedemsefs di possibility of one "weaker" opponent for di first knockout round next year.Both teams dey on good run to win dia last five matches for all competitions. Wit 12 points and two ahead of Inter, Real only need one draw to top di group. While Inter must win.Real don win dia last four meeting including di first leg for San Siro. Di last time Inter win against Real though na for 2014 for di Bernabeu.

Maybe dey fit draw inspiration from dat night."I think Real go do enough to get at least one draw" e add.

Liverpool oga Jurgen Klopp dey ginger

Liverpool oga Jurgen Klopp say e go rotate im side for dia final Champions League group game for AC Milan.

Dis one na sake of fear of punishment from im medical team if im no do am.

Today game go be di third out of nine wey di Reds go play for December.

Klopp side don already seal top spot for Group B as dem bin don claim five ogbonge wins from five so far.

"We have to rotate, we go rotate," Klopp tok.

"Di medical department go smash me if i play di same side again, so I go make changes."

UEFA Champions league group runners-up spot dey for grab

As Liverpool dey assured of top spot, all three oda teams wey dey Group B dey run to claim di runners-up spot.

Porto dey currently occupy di position on five points, one more dan both Milan and Atletico Madrid. One win for di Portuguese side at home to Atletico go seal am.

Meanwhile, if both Atletico and Milan win, e go come down to goal difference as dem go tie for dia head-to-head record. Di Italian side dey currently one goal better off dan Diego Simeone team.

Milan bin dey struggle wit injuries , Pietro Pellegri wey dey pick up on groin problem go join Samu Castillejo, Olivier Giroud and Ante Rebic for di sidelines.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, wey get six goals for 12 matches dis season,dey likely to lead di line.