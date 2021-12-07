Trotro Drivers Strike: Ghana govment order reduction of fuel price over Drivers strike

7 December 2021, 14:30 WAT New Informate 45 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Felix Kwakye Ofosu

BBC Pidgin checks reveal say dem reduce price effective Tuesday morning from Ghc6.85 per litre to Ghc6.70 per litre, dat be some Ghc 0.15 pesewas reduction.

Dis reduction happen afta trotro drivers embark on sit down strike yeste wey bite hard on Ghanaians, pushing govment to react.

De strike leave thousands of commuters stranded for town as dem no dey find commercial bus sit inside.

BBC Pidgin visit to some of de lorry stations show as de drivers abandon dia cars dey play football.

Meeting plus transport unions

After de sit down strike create distress, govment call for meeting plus leaders of de transport union to resolve de matter.

By de end of de crunch meeting, dem direct Ghana Oil Company (GOIL) to reduce de fuel prices.

Head of Communications for GPRTU, Abass Imoro say de drivers dey return to work sake of govment say dem go do something about de taxes on fuel in de mid-year budget review.

Hold up from govment before strike

Prior to de sit down strike de Coalition of Commercial Transport Owners agitate for two weeks about de prices increases but nothing happen.

Dis push dem to take de sit down strike route which yield instant results.

How fuel shoot up in 2021

Around January one liter of fuel cost $0.8, by February dis year e rise catch $0.82 and by March e reach $0.89.

But by October prices hit $1.08 dollars, only for de price to rise twice in November to hit de latest $1.14.

After public outcry fuel companies reduce de prices small from $1.14 go $1.11 dollars.