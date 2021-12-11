Samuel Eto'o: Cameroon elect former football star as president of di kontri football federation

23 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Cameroon don elect former football star Samuel Eto'o as di president of di kontri Football Federation (Fecafoot).

Dem elect am on Saturday, 11, December, 2021, just about one month before di kontri go host di African Cup of Nations.

Di former FC Barcelona striker dey replace Mbombo Njoya as di new Fecafoot boss

Before di election, some football greats bin don wish am well for im journey.

Bafana Bafana legend Aaron Mokoena issue im support to Samuel Eto'o.

Bafana most capped player, Mokoena bin feel say retired players get wetin e take to lead di Football Associations.

"Dis na Aaron Mokoena, di former Bafana Bafana captain, I just wan wish you all di best for your elections tomorrow,

E don reach time for us to show say we fit take our football to anoda level. For me personally, di fact say you don play di game for di highest level I think say you deserve to be di president of Cameroonian FA." Mokoena tok inside one video clip.

Eto'o, wey pipo believe to be one of di greatest African footballers of all time, bin dey up against five fellow candidates Jules Denis Onana, Nyamsi Jean Crepin, Seidou Mbombo Njoya (incumbent), Tagouh Justin and Wandja Zacharie.

Eto'o go run football mata for Cameroon for di next four years.