Champions League round of 16 draw 2021/22: Uefa Champions League last 16 teams

Paris Saint-Germain go face Real Madrid for di pick of di 2021/22 UEFA Champions League round of 16 draw.

Dis na afta di dem redo didraw for UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland on Monday.

Title holders Chelsea go play French side Lille for di Champions League knockout stages took place for a second time.

Meet di Champions League last 16

Who go play who for di UEFA Champions League last 16?

Salzburg (AUT) vs Bayern (GER)

Sporting CP (POR) vs Manchester City (ENG)

Benfica (POR) vs Ajax (NED)

Chelsea (ENG) vs LOSC Lille (FRA)

Na Atlético (ESP) vs Manchester United (ENG)

Villarreal (ESP) vs Juventus (ITA) go play

Inter (ITA) vs Liverpool (ENG) get match

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) go face Real Madrid (ESP)

Wen be UEFA Champions League last 16?

Di first legs go take place for 15/16 and 22/23 February, 2022.

Wit di return-legs wey dey scheduled for 8/9 and 15/16 March.

Di draw for di quarter-finals and semi-finals go hold on Friday 18th of March, 2022.

Quarter-finals, first legs (5/6 April).

Quarter-finals, second legs (12/13 April).

Semi-finals, first legs (26/27 April).

Semi-finals, second legs (3/4 May).

Final (28 May).

Why Uefa do second Champions League round of 16 draw

UEFA declare di initial draw void because of technical problems and apologize.

How Uefa Champions League draw take work?

Two seeding pots dey formed: one get eight group winners di (seeded ones) and di oda of di eight runners-up (unseeded teams).

No team fit dey drawn against one club from dia group or any side from dia own association.

Seeded group winners dey drawn away for di round of 16 first legs and at home for di return matches.

Another tin you suppose know

You gas know say no away goals

Di away goals rule don dey cancelled.

If di tie dey level for after 180 minutes, e go enter extra time.

If di teams still no dey able to separate after anoda 30 minutes, di tie go enter penalty shoot-out.

Club fit change player

Each club fit register maximum three new players for di remaining matches by midnight CET on February two 2021.

Players dey allowed to don play for anoda club for di UEFA Champions League or UEFA Europa League restrictions dey on di number of 'List A' players.