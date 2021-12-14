Arsenal collect captain badge from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - See wetin im do

25 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, EPA Wetin we call dis foto, Aubameyang took over the Arsenal captaincy from midfielder Granit Xhaka

Arsenal don collect captain badge from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang sake of say di club wan defend dia interest, manager Mikel Arteta tok.

Di football club take disciplinary action against Aubameyang sake of di rules wey im break.

Aubameyang wey no play on Saturday wen Arsenal beat Southampton 3-0.

Im go also miss out on dia match against West Ham on Wednesday.

"We don make dis decision wey unfortunately be tough one.

"If to say I fit choose, I no go like to sit for here to dey tok about this mata, but na something wey we gatz do. Arteta tok.

"Wen we gas make dat decision, na sake of say na di right decision to defend di football club interest." Di Gunners manager tok.

Arteta never tok how Aubameyang break di rules, but The Athletic bin report say im return late from one trip abroad wey club authorise.

Arsenal bin drop Aubameyang for disciplinary reasons for March, and im miss di win against Tottenham sake of say im "break pre-match protocol".

Wen dem ask wen Aubameyang go return to di squad, Arteta say: "For now, many tings dey on ground.

"And na really difficult decision to make, so we need more time.

"Di mata dey pain for bodi and im need some time to heal."

About im relationship with Aubameyang, Arteta say: "Since I don dey here, di relationship make sense - na wetin dey painful be dat."

Why Arsenal remove Aubameyang captain badge

Aubameyang bin take over as captain for November 2019 after di former manager Unai Emery collect di badge from midfielder Granit Xhaka.

Arsenal release statement after dem collect di badge from Aubameyang.

"We expect say all our players, particularly our captain, go respect di rules and standards wey we don set and agree on," di statement tok.

Aubameyang wey join Arsenal for £56m from Borussia Dortmund in 2018 bin sign new three-year contract last year.

Na only four goals in 14 league games di player don score. He never score any goal since October 22.

Arsenal dey sixth for di table, 12 points behind Manchester City wey dey top di table.

Arteta tok say he tell Aubameyang about di decision "face-to-face" but di coach never disclose who go replace am.

"We get di leadership group and di different players wey dem don nominate for captain - we go follow am.

"Na situation wey no dey pleasant and dis no be di time to make rash decision.

"Dem (di dressing room) don accept di decision. Dem know sake of say dem don dey committed to am.

"And dem don tok say we wan take our culture, our demands, who we wan be as a club and how we wan represent dis football club, to a different level.