Covid-19: Why Manchester United plus oda premier league clubs dey postpone dia matches

Manchester United Premier League match against Brentford wey suppose happun on Tuesday night don dey postponed sake of Covid-19 outbreak for di Old Trafford club.

Di league say dem take di decision "following guidance from medical advisers due to di exceptional circumstances" of di outbreak.

Earlier, United bin shut down operations for dia Carrington training ground to reduce di risk of di infection.

Di outbreak dey come just as di Premier League start dia busiest period of di season.

Fixtures dey on Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday dis week.

Numbers of covid cases for Premier League

Premier League reports 42 positive cases Covid-19 results last week.

Forty-two Premier League players and staff test positive for Covid-19 last week.

Dis na di highest recorded cases for di league over a seven-day period.

Dat week, 2,295 tests dey carried out, and dem do 3,805 tests for di latest round from 6-12 December.

Di latest report of 42 results na increase of 30 on di 12 positives dem report from 3,154 tests from 29 November - 5 December.

Clubs wey don postpone matches sake of covid-19 outbreak

Brighton v Tottenham match for Sunday don dey postponed afta Covid-19 outbreak for Spurs.

Dem call off Tottenham Europa Conference League match against Rennes on Thursday because of di outbreak wey result to Brighton postponement.

Also on Thursday, some Leicester players no travel go Italy for dia Europa League group game against Napoli because of positive Covid-19 tests.

Which Premier League clubs don get Covid-19 outbreaks?

Brighton, Tottenham, Leicester, Manchester United, Aston Villa and Norwich don confam cases of Covid-19.

United say positives cases among staff and players wey dem report on Sunday don dey confamed by PCR tests and di outbreak "require ongoing surveillance".

All Manchester United players test negative before Saturday 1-0 win for Norwich, but some test positive before training on Sunday morning.

"Sake of di training dem cancel and how e affect di squad, plus di health of players and staff wey be priority, di club don request make dem rearrange di match" United tok inside statement dem release on Monday. "

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard confam say some staff members and players" don test positive but insist say "majority" dey negative.

E add join say Tuesday game against Norwich no dey in doubt.

Canaries boss Dean Smith say one of im players dey isolate but di rest of di squad bin test negative on Sunday.

For Brighton, head coach Graham Potter say dem get "three or four" positive cases.

For di Championship, Sheffield United match against QPR on Monday don dey cancelled sake of outbreak for di QPR squad.

Wetin Premier League managers dey tok about Covid-19?

Before di postponement, Brentford boss Thomas Frank echo wetin Arsenal Mikel Arteta tok as e call for greater clarity from di Premier League ontop fixture changes sake of Covid- 19.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola say e encourage im players to get vaccine booster. E also say dem dey "Speak wit di players every day to dey careful. Stay healthy, wear masks and social distance."

Burnley manager Sean Dyche say im no dey "preach to di players" on vaccines, but Norwich Smith describe di Canaries as "highly vaccinated".

Dyche add: "We get players wey no dey fully vaccinated. Everyone get choice, personally I don collect all di three doses as I tink say na di right tin to do."

Meanwhile, di Premier League board take di decision to postpone based on guidance from medical advisors."

Di league say dem go rearrange di matches "in due course".

Di statement add: "We go continue to work closely wit di goment, local authorities and supporter groups, and we go respond to any future changes to national or local guidance."

However, from Wednesday, fans go need to show proof of double vaccination or a negative test to attend sporting events wit crowds of more dan 10,000 pipo for England. Dis one nclude Premier League games.

Brentford don tok sorry to dia fans for di "disruption" but dem "respect" di decision, and add say di "health and safety of both clubs' players and staff must always come first".

Reactions to di postponed matches

On Thursday, afta di introduction of new coronavirus rules for England to limit di spread of Omicron, di Premier League tell clubs to return to emergency measures, including social distancing and wearing masks.

For inside one statement wey di league issue on Monday, e say di frequency of lateral flow and PCR tests for players and staff go increase.

Last season, Newcastle United game for Aston Villa for di Premier League dey postponed afta "major increase" in Covid-19 cases for di Magpies' training ground.

Later dat month, coronavirus outbreak for Manchester City cause dia Premier League match for Everton to dey postponed four hours before kick-off.