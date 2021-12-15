Edouard Mendy: How Chelsea goalkeeper become Africa number one

By Victoire Eyoum

BBC Sport Africa

3 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Mendy register as unemployed for France in 2014, but become Champions League winner just seven years later

Wherever e waka go for Africa, Senegal Edouard Mendy - di continent only Premier League goalkeeper - say e very inspired by di pipo e dey meet.

Di Chelsea star, 29, don get unforgettable year since e join for September 2020 afta di club ogbonge former goalkeeper Petr Cech insist.

Now as e dey boast Champions League and Uefa Super Cup medals, Mendy dey start to be like Czech with im time wit di Blues wey im pack so-so trophies afta im ogbonge performances.

"E dey incredible becos I don make pipo proud across di continent," e tell BBC Sport Africa. "Everywhere for Africa, wen I waka enta street, pipo dey stop to congratulate me.

"Na something wey dey exceptional becos wen you go South Africa, Congo or Togo, say, you get all these pipo wey dey say dem dey proud of you, dem dey back you and tell you to continue wetin you dey do.

"E dey sweet my belle and dey make me wan keep on winning."

Winning na something wey e dey get used to.

Im debut Champions League season dey remarkable - as e lift di trophy, become di first goalkeeper to keep nine clean sheets (joint-record) for im first year and dem later name am Uefa Goalkeeper of 2020-21.

E no dey surprising say na di highlight of di year.

"Na di most difficult competition for Europe," di BBC African Sports Personality of di Year nominee tok.

"We bin dey very good for di group stages, knock-out stages and di final. For my first year for di Champions League, na good debut."

Im favourite save of 2021 come from di tournament too, wen im keeping out Real Madrid Karim Benzema for di second leg of di semi-final Chelsea win 2-0 to book dia place for May final against Manchester City.

For Porto, Mendy become di first African goalkeeper to play for Champions League final, even if Zimbabwe Bruce Grobbelaar don do am two times for di tournament forerunner, di European Cup (e win am for1984, but lose for 1985).

"Na real pride for me and my family," e tok.

Grobbelaar and Mendy form half di total tally of African Premier League goalkeepers since di launch for 1992, with Nigeria Carl Ikeme and Ghanaian Richard Kingson di only odas.

"I know say na responsibility and I don always say I go do my best to make pipo proud and show say plenty more African goalkeepers fit dey for di Premier League."

And na wetin di man wey pipo sabi as 'Edou' for Chelsea dey do be dat - e register ogbonge 36 clean sheets for im first 65 Blues games, and concede just 42 goals.

Cech mate

Mendy owe im Premier League chance to Cech, wey im own journey from Rennes to Stamford Bridge result in one Champions League win and four championships among oda triumphs.

"Petr push hard to recruit me so wen I land, I really bin wan to be di best on di pitch - to show am say e make di best choice," Mendy tok.

E start as e bin mean to continue, e keep clean sheets inside six of im first seven games, with one of dem goalless draw away to Manchester United - game wey still dey sweet am for belle.

"I tink of di match against Manchester United - one of my first for Premier League and for Old Trafford, wey dey well-known for football as being one of di most beautiful places to play."

Mendy say e dey able to hit di ground running for England becos e know and "love" di kontri already, as e bin don visit many times since im sister dey live dia.

Wen dem ask am about di biggest changes e get to adapt to, Mendy tok about di level of intensity for di English top flight and im Christmas schedule wey full.

Rags to riches

While e reflect on im rise, Mendy - wey epp Senegal reach di 2022 World Cup play-offs dis year - credits im papa and brother for enabling am to overcome serious setbacks.

"My papa tell me to work hard if I want something, while my brother take me go stadium to practice, so na my family wey don always support me and push me to reach my goals."

Although e sign im first professional contract back in 2011 with third-tier side Cherbourg for France, wia e grow up, e enter footballing desert wen dat deal end for 2014.

Afta agent mislead am, e spend one year with no club and no salary, dis one force di den 22-year-old to register with France unemployment agency as e seriously consider im future.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Mendy enjoy Chelsea celebrations afta e keep clean sheet against Man City for di Champions League final

But afta one former team-mate recommend Mendy to a friend for Marseille, di Senegalese join as a fourth-choice goalkeeper before im performances for di reserves make am draw interest from somewhere else.

Mendy chose Ligue 2 side Reims, wey e epp win promotion, and afta im fine first season for di French top-flight prompt im 2019 move to Rennes, im good form wey continue make big-spending Chelsea to pursue di once broke Mendy.

"My story fit symbolise hope for many pipo, becos plenti young players dey wey fit find themselves in my situation," e tok.

"Na a mixture of faith, patience and work - plenti work. You need to believe in yourself, and always work harder dan odas."

Mendy impressive performance make dem name am Senegal footballer of the year, so e end di run of six straight crowns for Liverpool Sadio Mane.

Last month, dem also recognise am as one of di world best - e finish as runner-up for di Yashin Trophy, wey France Football dey award to Europe greatest goalkeeper during dit Ballon d'Or gala.