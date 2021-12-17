Africa Cup of Nations: Which Premier League players fit dey go Afcon 2021?

45 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters/EPA Wetin we call dis foto, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, Edouard Mendy, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Maxwel Cornet and more go miss several weeks of Premier League action if dem make dia final squad to Afcon

Di Africa Cup of Nations go begin next month, about 40 Premier League players dey set to miss several weeks of di season as dem go head to Cameroon.

Watford get di most players eligible - six - although two dey likely to miss out through injury.

Arsenal, Crystal Palace and Leicester all dey set to dey without four players too, while Liverpool go lose three - including Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

Chelsea dey likely to be without keeper Edouard Mendy and Hakim Ziyech.

Dem fit miss di Fifa Club World Cup and league games against Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham, among odas.

Leeds, Newcastle, Norwich and Tottenham no go lose anybody.

As tins stand, players fit go afta di games on 26 December, and those wey reach di final fit no dey available again until Saturday, 12 February.

While di Africa Cup of Nations no go start until Sunday, 9 January, Fifa rule say clubs must release dia players by Monday morning of di week before di week di tournament go start - wey be 27 December.

Players fit come back to England di day afta dem knock dia teams out, di final and third-place play-off go hold on Sunday, 6 February.

However, many clubs currently dey negotiate wit various national teams to try to delay di date dem get to release dia players.

Di European Club Association (ECA) don express "deep concerns" regarding player welfare before di tournament becos of di "worsening public health situation" around Covid and dey seek urgent toks with world governing body Fifa.

No squads don dey named yet but dis na di players wey fit dey go Afcon.

Watford (6)

Ismaila Sarr (Senegal)*, Peter Etebo*, Emmanuel Dennis, William Troost-Ekong (all Nigeria), Adam Masina, Imran Louza (both Morocco)

*Sarr and Etebo dey likely to miss out becos of injury

Arsenal(4)

Thomas Partey (Ghana), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon), Nicolas Pepe (Ivory Coast), Mohamed Elneny (Egypt)

Crystal Palace (4)

Cheikhou Kouyate (Senegal), Jeffrey Schlupp, Jordan Ayew (both Ghana), Wilfried Zaha (Ivory Coast)

Leicester City (4)

Kelechi Iheanacho, Wilfred Ndidi (both Nigeria), Daniel Amartey (Ghana), Nampalys Mendy (Senegal)*

*Mendy no dey di Foxes' Premier League squad

Aston Villa (3)

Bertrand Traore (Burkina Faso), Trezeguet (Egypt), Marvelous Nakamba (Zimbabwe)

Brentford (3)

Frank Onyeka (Nigeria), Tariqe Fosu (Ghana), Julian Jeanvier (Guinea)

Liverpool (3)

Naby Keita (Guinea), Mohamed Salah (Egypt), Sadio Mane (Senegal)

Chelsea (2)

Edouard Mendy (Senegal), Hakim Ziyech (Morocco)

Everton (2)

Alex Iwobi (Nigeria), Jean-Philippe Gbamin (Ivory Coast)

Manchester United (2)

Eric Bailly, Amad Diallo (both Ivory Coast)

Southampton (2)

Moussa Djenepo (Mali), Mohammed Salisu (Ghana)*

*Salisu is uncapped

Wolverhampton Wanderers (2)

Willy Boly (Ivory Coast)*, Romain Saiss (Morocco)

*Boly never play for Premier League because of injury dis season but dey expected to go to Afcon

Brighton & Hove Albion (1)

Yves Bissouma (Mali)

Burnley (1)

Maxwel Cornet (Ivory Coast)

Manchester City (1)

Riyad Mahrez (Algeria)

West Ham United (1)

Said Benrahma (Algeria)

Leeds United (0)

Newcastle United (0)

Norwich City (0)

Tottenham Hotspur (0)

Wetin be some of di affected key games for dis time?