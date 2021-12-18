Leeds United vs Arsenal: Gunners hope to maintain top four position against Leeds

As many games don dey postponed due to Covid-19 cases among staff and players, Arsenal go hope to gada more points away against Leeds.

Di spread of di Omicron variant of Covid across UK don lead to postponement of six Premier League games.

Dis one mean say some clubs no go play dis weekend, dis don present chance for Leeds and Arsenal to gada points for table ahead of dia rivals.

Make you kontinu to dey refresh dis page as we go dey update di tori as di match dey go on.

Leeds XI: Meslier, Drameh, Ayling, Koch, Klich, Dallas, Forshaw, Raphinha, Roberts, Harrison, Gelhardt.