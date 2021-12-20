Peng Shuai: Chinese tennis star deny say she make sexual assault claim as pipo para about am

Wia dis foto come from, PA Media

Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai don deny say she make sexual assault accuse against anybody, dis na afta tori comot say she accuse one Chinese leader force her to sleep wit am.

Di tori of di allegation begin trend afta di player disappear afta she make post of di accusation online.

For fresh interview di star say plenti pipo misunderstand di post wey she make.

Women Tennis Association - WTA say dem still dey concerned say di state dey control her comments.

For interview wit one Chinese Language newspaper, Miss Peng explain say "I no write or say any pesin sexually assault me, e go good to emphasize dat clearly".

For di original note wey dem post for Chinese social media platform Weibo for November, she accuse former vice premier Zhang Gaoli say e force her to have sex wit am.

She tell tori pesin Lianhe Zaobao say nobody dey monitor her, "why pesin go dey monitor me, I always dey free".

Dis interview happun for one sporting event for Shanghai wia she appear wit oda national athletes including basketball player Yao Ming.

For dia response WTA say dem welcome say she don appear for public but add say dat one no clear dia concern about her well being and ability to communicate on her own.

"We stil dey call for full fair, and transparent investigation into her allegation of sexual assault, dat na main reason why we chook mouth for di mata" na so WTA tok.

Wetin really happun to Shuai?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Peng Shuai bin previously write say dem"force" her to get sexual relations with former Vice-Premier Zhang Gaoli

For November 2, Peng post 1600 words note for Weibo. Dat post kick off major case for di #MeToo movement for China.

She address di post to Mr Zhang claim say dem bin get romantic relationship and di man coerce am to have sex.

She ask "Why you go come back to find me, take me to your home and force me to have sex wit you?".

Dem later delete di post for Weibo, but by den di post don go viral.

Na afta di post Peng disappear wey make plenti pipo begin fear for her safety. #WhereisPenShuai begin dey trend. Top stars including Naomi Osaka, Serena Williams and Novak Djokovic join di trend.

Plenti groups and organisations begin chook mouth into di mata including Chinese media organisations, International Olympics Committee IOC, WTA etc.

WTA suspend all dia tournaments in China sake of dis mata, dem dey put pressure on di IOC and oda sporting groups to take similar action but IOC no gree.