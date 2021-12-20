Premier League fixtures: Clubs for di Premier League and EFL say Covid-19 no go affect games

Premier League and EFL clubs don choose to go ahead wit festive fixtures despite di ongoing disruption wey Covid-19 cause.

Di Premier League 20 clubs meet on Monday to discuss di fixture list afta six weekend games dey postponed.

Di postponement of one round of games ova Christmas be possibility.

No vote bin take place and so two rounds of fixtures dey in place across five days from 26 December, while di EFL go play games "for place wey dey safe to do so".

E bin dey expected say di Premier League gameweek 20, wey go start for 28 December, go dey postponed sake of dem go fit reduce di pressure on Premier League squads.

Instead, dem advise clubs say if dem get 13 fit players, plus one goalkeeper, make dem fulfil dia games.

FA cup for round three and four no go play and tok still dey fly say weda to reduce EFL Cup semi-final ties to one-leg match.

Last week, Premier League players bin return 42 positive Covid-19 tests inside seven-day period, di highest number since di pandemic start.

For Sunday Premier League fixtures, Chelsea bin name only six substitutes for dia draw wit Wolves.

Five of Saturday six fixtures dey called off.

Chelsea bin try to get Sunday fixture for Wolves postponed and oga Thomas Tuchel bin say dem dey put players for "big risk... not just sake of Covid but also physically".

Afta Sunday draw for Spurs, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp say to play on 26 and 28 December no dey possible.

"E dey impossible, we no get di players," Klopp tok."

Klopp follow tok say dem no fit just push evritin through 26th and 28th, say e no possible."

Di seven Premier League teams wey still dey di Carabao Cup go face ties for 21 and 22 December, and go play three Premier League fixtures between dat time and January two.

EFL say dem get hope

Dem don already cancel two Championship matches and five League Two games for 26 December because of positive Covid-19 cases.

Di EFL tok say dem still dey expect more postponements but get "hope say disturbance fit reduce".