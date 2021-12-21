Afcon 2021 go dey postponed? Caf president Patrice Motsepe assure say tournament go hold

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Di president of Confederation of African Football (Caf), Patrice Motsepe don arrive for Cameroon as he dey determine to ensure say di Africa Cup of Nations dey successful.

Rumour bin spread say di tournament wey dey scheduled to hold for Cameroon from January 9 to February 6, 2022 go dey cancelled or delayed.

Covid-19 bin don make Afcon dey delayed before and many pipo wan know if dis tournament go hold for di scheduled date, and dis na why Motsepe enta Cameroon for Afcon meeting.

Di Afcon president meet with Cameroon authorities yesterday and dem go still meet today to discuss di preparation of di tournament.

Before im meet with President Paul Biya of Cameroon, Motsepe tok say: "We dey very sure of our commitment to make (di tournament) a success for Cameroon."

"I go dey Cameroon on 7 January wit my wife and kids to witness dis incredible competition.

"We go host wit di pipo of Cameroon an exceptional tournament. E go be di most successful Afcon. We dey ready to show di world di best of African football and African hospitality.

"Dis tournament dey important for di pipo of Africa and I dey so proud and so excited wit di work wey we don do."

European Club Association threat and wetin Caf do

Last week, top clubs for Europe according to reports threaten say dem no go release their players for Afcon sake of say dem get concern over di tournament Covid-19 protocol.

For one letter wey European Club Association write give Fifa, dem say dem no fit release players if di tournament go make dia players miss dia club matches.

ECA also tok say dem dey aware say Caf never make medical and operational protocol for Afcon ready, and dis kind tin no fit allow European clubs release players.

Later, Caf announce say supporters wey go attend di match next month gas provide proof of vaccination and dem go present negative Covid-19 result.

Before Motsepe enter Cameroon for Afcon meeting, president of Cameroonian Football Federation (Fecafoot), Samuel Eto'o say Caf no go dey postponed after im meet with di country minister of sports and physical education, Mouelle Kombi.

About 40 premier league players dey set to miss several weeks of di season

If di tournament start for January 9, 2022, about 40 premier league players fit miss several weeks of di season.

Watford players Ismaila Sarr (Senegal), Peter Etebo, Emmanuel Dennis, William Troost-Ekong (all Nigeria), Adam Masina, Imran Louza (both Morocco) dey among dose wey dia club fit miss if dem make dia kontris final list for di tournament.

Some oda players wey fit miss several weeks of di premier league na Arsenal players and dem include: Thomas Partey (Ghana), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon), Nicolas Pepe (Ivory Coast), and Mohamed Elneny (Egypt).