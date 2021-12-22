Daniel Igbinedion: Nigerian rugby player for UK don chop three years prison sentence for abusing im ex-girlfriend

Wia dis foto come from, Photo credit: West Yorkshire Police Wetin we call dis foto, Daniel Igbinedion

One Nigerian man for United Kingdom, Daniel Igbinedion don chop three years and three months imprisonment after court find am guilty say e dey abuse im ex-girlfriend, Katy Lyles.

Bradford Court bin sama di 26-year-old professional rugby player wit di sentence on Tuesday, December 21.

After di sentence, di victim say wen she meet di Nigerian man, she believe say na decent guy until e begin show am pepper sake of say e dey possessive and jealous.

"Wen our relationship enta six months, na dat time im become physically violent and show me say e also get evil side," di woman tok.

Court say Igbinedion wey dem arrest for December 2020 carry out di abuse between May 2018 and March 2020.

"E turn me to im prisoner"

For one occasion, Lyles don dress for Christmas party for Liverpool, but she wear di clothes throughout di night sake of say Igbinedion don belittle and abuse am with mouth.

"Other pipo try tell am say make she off di coat but she wear am sake of say she dey under your control," Judge Andrew Hatton tell Igbinedion.

Later for dat evening, Igbinedion bin carry Lyles out of one bar ontop im shoulder and drag am for streets until one doorman follow shook mouth.

Igbinedion wey dey live for Hallywell Crescent, Newham don drive rough to pursue Lyles car before and dis incident bin make di woman threaten to take her own life.

After both of dem return from dia outing for one evening, Igbinedion bin use im hands around Lyles neck to strangle am for im former house for Bingley, West Yorkshire.

Di court tok say di woman don dey suffer flashbacks, anxiety and she no dey fit sleep for night.

"Im bin make me im prisoner and follow me everywhere," Lyles bin add.

Dem tell di court say Igbinedion wey be former Castleford Tigers, Featherstone Rovers and Dewsbury Rams player don suffer mental health issues before.

For one letter wey im write to di court, Igbinedion tok say e don take anger management course wen im dey custody and say im dey sorry for im behaviour.

Igbinedion lawyer Chloe Birch say her client professional sporting career fit pafuka.

Judge Hatton also sama Igbinedion restraining order, say he no fit contact Lyles for five years.

No die in silence

Lyles don advise anyone wey dey abusive relationship to get help.

"I bin come forward sake of say I won save person wey dis man fit abuse for future.

"I go encourage anyone wey dey suffer domestic abuse to take notes, take photos and make dem tok to friend or family member.