Super Eagles Afcon 2022 squad: Ahmed Musa go lead Super eagles go Cameroon Afcon

Na Ahmed Musa go lead Nigeria Super Eagles go di African Cup of Nations (Afcon) for Cameroon next month, January 2022.

Musa follow for di 28-final list wey head Coach Augustine Eguavoen release on Saturday.

Strong defensive midfielder Wilfred Ndidi and in-form striker Victor Osimhen also dey di list.

Oda interesting inclusion na former U17 World Cup -winning captain Kelechi Nwakali, forward Emmanuel Dennis and 2016 Olympics star, Sadiq Umar.

Players from UK

According to di coach say di Super ealges camp dey open for Abuja, Nigeria Federal capital territory.

"All invited players, bar the UK-based crew, are expected to arrive in camp in the Nigeria's federal capital, Abuja on 29th December.

"The UK-based players expected to start arriving on Monday, 3rd January."

Wen be Afcon 2022?

Di African Cup of Nations (Afcon) go hold for Cameroon between 9 January - 6 February, 2022.

Covid-19 bin don make Afcon dey delayed before and many pipo wan know if dis tournament go hold for di scheduled date, and dis na why Motsepe enta Cameroon for Afcon meeting.

According to di Confederation of African Football (Caf), na 24 referees, 31 assistant referees and eight video assistant referees from 36 kontris go involve for di competion.

Super Eagles Afcon 2022 squad

Nigeria Super Eagles

Nigeria dey di same group wit Egypt, Sudan and Guinea Bissau, wey dey participate for di first time.

Di former Nigeria captain Eguavoen, wey coach Super Eagles to third-place finish for Egypt 15 years ago, select four goalkeepers, nine defenders, five midfielders and 10 forwards.

Goalkeepers:

Francis Uzoho (AC Omonia, Cyprus)

John Noble (Enyimba FC)

Daniel Akpeyi (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa)

Maduka Okoye (Sparta Rotterdam, The Netherlands)

Defenders:

Chidozie Awaziem (Alanyaspor FC, Turkey)

Kenneth Omeruo (CD Leganes, Spain)

Leon Balogun (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland)

William Ekong (Watford FC, England)

Olaoluwa Aina (Torino FC, Italy)

Jamilu Collins (SC Padeborn 07, Germany)

Abdullahi Shehu (AC Omonia, Cyprus)

Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto, Portugal)

Olisa Ndah (Orlando Pirates, South Africa)

Midfielders:

Frank Onyeka (Brentford FC, England)

Joseph Ayodele-Aribo (Galsgow Rangers, Scotland)

Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England)

Chidera Ejuke (CSKA Moscow, Russia)

Kelechi Nwakali (SD Huesca, Spain)

Forwards:

Ahmed Musa (Fatih Karagumruk, Turkey)

Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal FC, Spain)

Victor Osimhen (Napoli FC, Italy)

Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France)

Sadiq Umar (UD Almeria, Spain)

Taiwo Awoniyi (Union Berlin, Germany)

Odion Jude Ighalo (Al-Shabab Riyadh, Saudi Arabia)

Alex Iwobi (Everton FC, England)

Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England)