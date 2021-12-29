Super Eagles squad: Sunday Dare on Nigeria Super Eagles plan for AFCON in Cameroon

15 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Ministry of sports/ facebook

Minister of Sports Sunday Dare don tok say Nigerian Football Federation appoint interim coaches sake of dem no wan repeat mistakes of di past.

Di sports minister for one interview say pipo go need go back to reason wetin di mistakes be, as di matter pass make dem just sack coach few weeks to major competition.

Sunday Dare say wen pipo look around dem go see say oda kontries sef dey sack dia coach.

"Even last three weeks, Sudan bin sack dia coach", Guinea too sack dia Coach few days ago.

"Di problem and di mistake no be to just sack coach, no forget say di preparation for those kind competitions no be four weeks sometin.

"Pipo dey make am look like say if we no get coach inside di next four weeks we no get team."

Sunday Dare say make pipo no forget say dis players dey play qualifiers, "dis guys dey play for dia different clubs, some of dem no even dey join until one week to di tournament...

Dem dey play EPL, LaLiga wherever dem dey, dem go just come in one week and go".

E add say e mean say di preparations dey go on as dem bin dey play for dia clubs, "we bin don play friendlies as nation and qualifiers, dat one na preparation".

Wia dis foto come from, Federal Ministry of Youth & Sports Development, Ni

Wetin NFF dey do to get new coach?

Sunday Dare bin explain say, "Wen you let go of your coach or technical adviser ,my point be say you must get plan, you no fit just sack one coach and siddon dey look."

"I fit tell you say we get plan sake of say wen we bin sack di coach we then make plenti announcements about di technical crew."

E add say; "E go get new list of players pipo wey no make am before go dey there, tins don change."

"We go see things work step by step, na di thing wey I dey expect be dat, pipo wey dey there now, abi make i say interim technical advisers don dey called to do there job wella.

Oga Sunday Dare say pipo go see say dem dey try bring indigenous coaches and stars opportunity.

E say dem dey work on one new team list as dem don see new players wey sabi play football well well, as some home based players go dey di list, e say dem go also announce new camp date.

Search for new Coach for di Super Eagles

E say dem don begin search for new coach as no be say dem no dey do anything as per how dem go bring new manager for di player.

Di sp[orts minister add say di NFF dey work seriously as dem dey brief am on di tins wey dem dey do,

And im don charge NFF join bodi make dem get di best as dat na wetin Nigerians deserve and di kontri fit afford am so make dem no go get one cheap coach.

"NFF sabi say we get AFCON to compete, and di pipo wey dey in-charge now know why we let Genort Rohr go so dem know wetin dem dey find as dem no be outsiders.

"And dem know di terrain, dem know di DNA of our football so we suppose trust dem say dem go get di best."

E say na collective effort as we gas entrust di fate of di team to di hand of certain pipo , no be one person.

E also add say im get hope say wit di team and stars wey di kontri get, dem go fit get us di result we want.

Early dis month, Nigeria Football Federation bin sack Gernot Rohr and appoint Augustine Eguavoen, di current Technical Director, as Technical Adviser of Super Eagles on interim basis.

Di Franco-German Gernot Rohr bin dey in-charge for more than 64 months.