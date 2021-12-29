Jose Peseiro: Nigeria Football Federation executive committee approve new coach for Super Eagles

51 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Carlos Rodrigues

Nigeria Football Federation executive committee say dem don approve appointment of Jose Peseiro as new head coach of Super Eagles.

Peseiro go replace German coach, Gernot Rohr wey di NFF announce im sack on 13 December, 2021.

Di NFF tok dis one for one communiqué wey dem release on Wednesday.

For inside di statement, dem say Austin Eguavoen wey dem bin name as interim head coach go lead di Super Eagles to Afcon 2021 for Cameroon.

But oga Peseiro go "only play role of Observer" during di tournament while Eguavoen go return to im role as Technical Director wen di tournament end.

Who be Jose Peseiro

Jose Vitor dos Santos Peseiro na Portuguese football manager and former player wey don coach Porto, Braga and Sporting Lisbon.

During him playing days im be striker.

Na April 4, 1960 dem born am for Coruche, Portugal.

E cari Sporting CP reach di 2005 UEFA Cup final.

For 2003 im work as assistant coach for Real Madrid.

Between 2009 and 2011 Peseiro coach Al Hilal for Saudi Arabia before im comot go Braga for Portugal.

Di 61-year old don also coach di Saudi Arabian national team.

Jose Peseiro get experience for Africa too as im don coach African club, like side Al Ahly of Egypt.