Cristiano Ronaldo: Why statue of Portugal player dey divide opinion for India

14 minutes wey don pass

One brass statue of Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo wey dem newly unveil dey divide opinion for India.

Di statue dey for western Goa state, wia football dey very popular, officials bin hope say e go inspire young people.

But Portuguese also colonise Goa, and dis na 60 years since dem get dia freedom from Portugal.

Critics say dem for honour local football players, especially since many past and present members of India national team come from Goa.

"Very disappointed to hear of di statue of Ronaldo wey dem raise. Learn to dey proud of our own stars like Samir Naik and Bruno Coutinho," one Goa pesin tell IANS news agency.

During the statue inauguration, some pipo wave black flags in protest, di Times of India newspaper report.

Portugal football team dey popular for Goa, and due to im colonial history, many Goa pipo dey live for Portugal or get family dia.

But some pipo for di Indian state feel say na insult to install di statue wen Goa dey celebrate 60th anniversary of finally winning freedom from Portuguese rule, 14 years afta di rest of India get independence from British rule.

"To erect statue of Portuguese footballer dis year na abomination. We condemn dis," IANS quote right-wing activist Guru Shirodkar.

"E get many freedom fighters for Goa wey dem don insult," im add.

Michael Lobo, one local lawmaker for di ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), tweet photo of imsef wit di statue, say dem don install am "at di request of our youth" to inspire dem "to take football to greater heights".

Although cricket remain India most popular sport, football - especially di English Premier League - na favourite for some parts of di kontri - Kerala for south, Goa for west, West Bengal for east and all of di eight north east states.

Cristiano Ronaldo, wey dey currently play for Manchester United, na darling of many fans and dem regard am as one of di best players in history of di game.

Di 36-year-old forward neva comment publicly on di statue.