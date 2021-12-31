Checkout some of di major highlights for sports for 2021

From Football to Tennis to Basketball, plenti moments dey wey totori fans belle and oda moments wey make pipo sad for 2021.

Make we tok about some monet wey spark ginger for fans and sport lovers for 2021.

Messi tell Barcelona bye bye

Lionel Messi na one of di big names for football, no be only becos e dey score goals and break records, but as he spend most of im professional playing years for im boyhood club Barcelona.

Wen Barcelona announce on August 5 say Messi go leave di club afta almost two decades sake of "financial and structural issues" e shock plenti pipo sotay some Barcelona fans cari "we no go gree" waka go Camp Nou.

For im press conference on August 8, Messi shed tears as e dey bid Barcelona farewell " I come here to tell una bye bye" Messi tok.

Di 34-year-old Argentina captain comot Barca - di only club e don ever play for - as dem bin dey unable to afford a new deal under La Liga financial fair play rules.

Cristiano Ronaldo return to Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo return to Manchester United

Like play like play Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo tell Juventus say im no dey do again.

Tori come dey fly upandan as pipo no know wia him go go next.

Football fans surprise to see say Ronaldo dey return to im former club Manchester United and di Premier League club afta 12 years.

Di Moment Manchester United on August 31 announce say dem don complete di signing of Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus on a two-year deal, emotions burst, as Manchester United fans dey happy oda rival fans dey provoke.

Ronaldo win 8 major trophies between 2003 and 2009 for Manchester United.

Chelsea win Champions League

UEFA Champions league na di biggest club football completion for di world, na a tin of pride to win am.

From di group stage many football pundits no believe say Chelsea stand a chance to win, especially as dem dey face rival Mancity for di final.

May 29 na one of di moments for 2021 as Chelsea beat Manchester City 1-0 to win dia second UEFA Champions League title afta almost one decade wey dem don dey wait.

Messi win record 7th Ballon d'Or

Messi win record 7th Ballon d'Or

On 29 November, Lionel Messi smash anoda football record to win im record 7th Ballon d'Or go remain for pipo head for a long time.

Messi beat im closest rival Robert Lewandowski with 33 points to win di award afta im get 613 points in total, while Lewandowski get 580 points.

Alexia Putellas win di women category with more than 186 points to beat her rival Jennifer Hermose wey get 84 points.

Naomi Osaka withdraw from French Open

Naomi Osaka withdraw from French Open

On May 31, di Tennis world shock as Naomi Osaka tok say she go withdraw from di French Open sake of her battle with depression.

Naomi Osaka wey be four-time Grand Slam winner, and World number two dat time withdraw from di French Open afta controversy wey start di time she to gree tok wit tori pipo for di tournament.

Na for one tweet wey she tok say "suffered long bouts of depression"

"I no wan be distraction" she tok

Simona Biles drop from Tokyo 2020

Di delayed Tokyo 2020 wey happun for inside 2021 sake of COVID-19 get e own emotional moments.

One of di emotional moments come from world's most successful gymnast Simone Biles on May 27 comot from di gymnastics women team final for Tokyo Olympics.

She tok say di decision na sake of her mental health.

Simone Biles record her lowest score for her Olympic career on top Vault as she no land well.

Dem replace her with Jordan Chiles.

Blessing Oborududu win for Team Nigeria

Nigeria Blessing Oborududu win Nigeria first medal for Wrestling.silver as she lose to USA Tamyra Marianna Stock Mensah for di final of di women 68kg freestyle event.

Di 32-year-old lose 4-1 on points to di American Tamyra Marianna Stock Mensah for di final of di women 68kg freestyle, but na celebration, emotional and historic moment for Nigerians.

Italy win Euro 2020

July 11, 2021 na one day wey football lovers for England and around di world no go forget quick quick.

Di tension and anticipation dat day too much as England bin dey hope say dem go win dia first major title afta Fifty-five years we dem don dey wait.

Evritin bin dey go well for di Three Lions when Luke Shaw score afta two minutes wey match start.

Italy, wey neva lost any of dia last 33 matches before dis final, come back into di game wen Italy score di equalizer for second half.

Di tension continue to increase, afta extra time, e enta penalty.

E pain England well well as England manager Gareth Southgate and im players, miss three out of dia five penalties.

Marcus Rashford hit post, Gianluigi Donnarumma stop Jadon Sancho before Arsenal teenager Bukayo Saka go play, but di Italian goalkeeper save di penalty.

Bukayo Saka cry as notin dey to use console di fans wey full Wembley stadium.

Nigeria D'Tigresses win Afrobasket

Nigeria D'Tigresses win Afrobasket

Inside September 27, 2021 na im Nigeria Women Basketball Team D'Tigresses win di FIBA Women's Afrobasket for 2021

Nigeria beat Mali 70-59 for di final wey happun for Yaounde, Cameroon on Sunday to still hold dia continental title for di third time back to back.

Dis victory make dem di second African team to win three or more dan three title afta Senegal wey don win am back to back five times, from 1974 t0 1984.

Nigeria win for di first Women's AfroBasket wey happun for Bamaka, Mali for 2017

For 2019 na Dakar, Senegal dem win am, and di 2021 edition for Yaounde, Cameroon.