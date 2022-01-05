Chelsea vs Tottenham Carabao Cup prediction and analysis of how di semi-final match go hapun

40 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Chelsea and Tottenham go meet tonight for di first leg of dia all London Carabao Cup semi-final.

Though calls bin dey make dem play di ties as one one leg sake of how di fixture pile becos of Covid-19 postponements, di EFL don stuck with dia traditional two-legged format, wit di victors having to face either Liverpool or Arsenal for di final.

For Thomas Tuchel, di match don dey more important afta di difficult Christmas period wia Blues bin slip ten points behind Manchester City for di Premier League title race.

How e fit be for Antonio Conte

Tottenham Manager Antonio Conte don return to Stamford Bridge for di first leg of im side EFL Cup semi-final wit Chelsea on Wednesday night.

Analysts dey reason say dis competition fit represent best chance to end im first season in charge of Tottenham wit one difficult to find trophy.

Oga Conte suppose receive one warm welcome wen e step foot for Stamford Bridge turf once again, but sentiments fit no dey becos di teams go wan win to gain di upper hand for di tantalising North London derby.

Match prediction - Wetin analyst tok

BBC Pidgin follow Sport analyst Damilola Onifade tok about wetin fit sup for di match dis evening.

Onifade tok say a lot dey at stake for both sides. Tottenham dey get disappointing season so far with very little to celebrate.

Both in terms of results and di performance of dia top stars wey eventually lead to di sack of former manager, Nuno Espirito Santo.

But dem don dey stabilise under Antonio Conte and some of dia top players don dey in decent form particularly top man - Harry Kane.

For Chelsea, afta dia brilliant start to di season, di loss of form dey sudden and shocking to many pipo and e show for dia point gap and position for di premier League table.

Thomas Tuchel say dem don handle di Lukaku palava at least on di surface judging by how di player apologise for di interview wia e bin express im unhappiness for di club.

Lukaku don come back to di team for tonight afta dem drop am from di last two fixtures and if dem go consider im recent form, e go be major factor for di outcome of tonight game.

Chelsea go feel di immediate impact of di Afcon 2022, dem go dey without di services of dia first-choice goalkeeper, Edouard Mendy. Tottenham no get dat kind worries for dia ranks.

Di EFL Cup present di opportunity for both sides to make sure say dem no end dia season empty-handed and dia chances go dey gingered by di elimination of Manchester City, wey bin dey dominate di competition for recent years.

For dia last five matches, Chelsea don win two and Tottenham, one. All di games wey bin end as victory for either side, na for Tottenham Stadium dem play dem. Di oda two for Stamford Bridge bin end for two-all and barren draw.