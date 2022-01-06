Afcon 2021: Players wey Premier League and oda Leagues go miss during Africa Cup of Nations tournament

42 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters/EPA Wetin we call dis foto, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, Edouard Mendy, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Maxwel Cornet and more go miss several weeks of Premier League action due to Afcon

As night dey fall and Day dey break, di clock for di 2021 Africa Cup of Nations dey tick.

Pipo wey like football don dey imagine how di 52 matches go shele .

Dis Afcon na di biggest football tournament for Africa, and na evri two years e dey happun.

E dey pepper African players bodi if dem no call dem for National team or if dem miss out for any oda reason.

Di ogbonge football tournament no dey only pepper players wey miss am, dia absence dey also affect football clubs too, especially di ones for Europe.

Dis na becos many of dem go dey witout dis players for period wey fit reach six weeks if dia team reach di final.

Arsenal na one of di teams wey dey affected pass as dem go miss upto five players.

Watford go dey witout four, same number wit Leicester City.

Which players Premier League go miss?

Na almost forty Premier League players na im get call up to go represent dia Kontris.

And na Sixteen Premier League clubs dis Afcon affect, plus oda ones wey we no count.

Out of di many players wey dia kontris invite, make we check di ones wey ansa dia name and di ones wey no fit.

Arsenal: Thomas Partey (Ghana), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon), Nicolas Pepe (Ivory Coast), Mohamed Elneny (Egypt), Omar Rekik (Tunisia).

Aston Villa: Bertrand Traore (Burkina Faso), Trezeguet (Egypt).

Brentford: Frank Onyeka (Nigeria), Julian Jeanvier (Guinea), Tariqe Fosu-Henry (Ghana).

Brighton: Yves Bissouma (Mali).

Burnley: Maxwel Cornet (Ivory Coast).

Chelsea: Edouard Mendy (Senegal).

Crystal Palace: Cheikhou Kouyate (Senegal), Jordan Ayew (Ghana), Wilfried Zaha (Ivory Coast).

Everton: Alex Iwobi (Nigeria).

Leicester City: Kelechi Iheanacho (Nigeria), Wilfred Ndidi (Nigeria), Daniel Amartey (Ghana), Nampalys Mendy (Senegal).

Liverpool: Mohamed Salah (Egypt), Sadio Mane (Senegal), Naby Keita (Guinea).

Manchester City: Riyad Mahrez (Algeria).

Manchester United: Eric Bailly (Ivory Coast), Amad Diallo (Ivory Coast), Hannibal Mejbri (Tunisia).

Southampton: Moussa Djenepo (Mali).

Watford: William Troost-Ekong (Nigeria), Imran Louza (Morocco), Adam Masina (Morocco), Ismaila Sarr (Senegal).

West Ham: Said Benrahma (Algeria).

Wolves: Willy Boly (Ivory Coast), Romain Saiss (Morocco).

Some players wey go miss Afcon

While di tournament be Africa biggest football showpiece, some of di continent stars go miss out due to injuries, refusal of clubs to release players and fallout wit dia national team managers.

Hakim Ziyech - Morocco and Chelsea

Odion Ighalo - Nigeria and Al-Shabab

Victor Osimen - Nigeria and Napoli

Emmanuel Dennis - Nigeria and Watford

Ogenekaro Etebo - Nigeria and Watford

Wetin be some of di affected key games for dis time?