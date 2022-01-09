Cameroon Vs Burkina Faso: Afcon 2021 host beat Burkina Faso for Olembe staduim

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Host of di 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, Afcon, Cameroon beat Burkina Faso to win di opening game of di tournament wey hapun for Olembe staduim Yaounde on Sunday, 9, January 2022.

Cameroon for number 33 Africa Cup of Nations beat Burkina Faso on penalties, 2-1.

De first, fault on midfielder Zambo Anguissa and de second fault on Nuhu Ntolo, den striker and captain Aboubakar score penalties for 40' and 45' for first half.

Like assistant coach Firmin Sanou tok for pre-match press conference, de Stallions give Cameroon tough times for first half, open score for 24 'through Gustavo Sangare.

Sangare enta history as player weh e score first AFCON 2021 goal.

Afta lack luster first half for Cameroon, deh put pressure for Stallions only for squander dia chances. Aboubakar waste two chance for increase tally for Cameroon. Even Antonio Conceicao e substitution wit strikers, Njie Clinton and Choupo Moting no help de team score normal goal.